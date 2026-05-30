PVR INOX Pictures rejects reports of ₹100 crore dispute with Vashu Bhagnani, calls claims ‘speculative’

PVR INOX Pictures has moved to quell mounting speculation over its business dealings with producer Vashu Bhagnani and his banner Pooja Entertainment, issuing a formal statement rejecting reports that suggested a major financial dispute between the two parties.

PVR INOX Rejects ₹ 100 Crore Dispute Claims with Vashu Bhagnani The clarification came after media reports claimed that the cinema exhibition and distribution company was considering legal options over alleged unpaid dues linked to a multi-film agreement valued at nearly ₹100 crore. The reports generated significant attention within the film industry, particularly as Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment have already been involved in separate legal controversies in recent weeks.

Responding to the claims, PVR INOX Pictures firmly denied that the situation reflected the nature of its relationship with the veteran producer and his family.

“The contents of the story are misleading and speculative in nature and do not accurately reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties,” the company said in its statement.

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The company further stressed that its association with the Bhagnani family remains positive despite ongoing business discussions.

“PVRINOX Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a longstanding and cordial professional relationship built over years of collaboration and mutual respect.”

The controversy emerged following a report alleging that PVR INOX Pictures had entered into a distribution arrangement with Pooja Entertainment covering three major releases — Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. According to the report, the agreement reportedly involved a refundable advance of around ₹100 crore, with recoveries linked to the theatrical performance of the films.

The same report suggested that the underperformance of the films at the box office had resulted in substantial financial losses, leading to discussions over outstanding payments and possible recovery measures. Industry speculation further claimed that legal proceedings could follow if the matter remained unresolved.

However, PVR INOX stopped short of addressing specific financial figures and instead reiterated that commercial negotiations between business partners are a routine part of the entertainment industry.

“As with any business partners, commercial transactions and discussions are conducted directly between the parties concerned in the ordinary course of business. We do not believe it is appropriate to discuss the details of any commercial arrangements in the public domain.”

The statement also contained an unusual public acknowledgement of actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, son of Vashu Bhagnani, praising his role in interactions between the two companies.

“We would also like to place on record our appreciation for Jackky Bhagnani's handling of all matters between the two companies. Jackky has consistently demonstrated professionalism and a deep commitment to carrying forward Vashu Ji's legacy. Our interactions with him have always been constructive and collaborative.”

The timing of the controversy has drawn additional attention because Pooja Entertainment is simultaneously pursuing legal action in a separate intellectual property dispute.