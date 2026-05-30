PVR INOX Pictures rejects reports of ₹100 crore dispute with Vashu Bhagnani, calls claims ‘speculative’

PVR INOX Pictures has moved to quell mounting speculation over its business dealings with producer Vashu Bhagnani and his banner Pooja Entertainment, issuing a formal statement rejecting reports that suggested a major financial dispute between the two parties.

PVR INOX Rejects ₹ 100 Crore Dispute Claims with Vashu Bhagnani The clarification came after media reports claimed that the cinema exhibition and distribution company was considering legal options over alleged unpaid dues linked to a multi-film agreement valued at nearly ₹100 crore. The reports generated significant attention within the film industry, particularly as Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment have already been involved in separate legal controversies in recent weeks.

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Responding to the claims, PVR INOX Pictures firmly denied that the situation reflected the nature of its relationship with the veteran producer and his family.

“The contents of the story are misleading and speculative in nature and do not accurately reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties,” the company said in its statement.

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The company further stressed that its association with the Bhagnani family remains positive despite ongoing business discussions.

“PVRINOX Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a longstanding and cordial professional relationship built over years of collaboration and mutual respect.”

The controversy emerged following a report alleging that PVR INOX Pictures had entered into a distribution arrangement with Pooja Entertainment covering three major releases — Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. According to the report, the agreement reportedly involved a refundable advance of around ₹100 crore, with recoveries linked to the theatrical performance of the films.

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The same report suggested that the underperformance of the films at the box office had resulted in substantial financial losses, leading to discussions over outstanding payments and possible recovery measures. Industry speculation further claimed that legal proceedings could follow if the matter remained unresolved.

However, PVR INOX stopped short of addressing specific financial figures and instead reiterated that commercial negotiations between business partners are a routine part of the entertainment industry.

“As with any business partners, commercial transactions and discussions are conducted directly between the parties concerned in the ordinary course of business. We do not believe it is appropriate to discuss the details of any commercial arrangements in the public domain.”

The statement also contained an unusual public acknowledgement of actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, son of Vashu Bhagnani, praising his role in interactions between the two companies.

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“We would also like to place on record our appreciation for Jackky Bhagnani's handling of all matters between the two companies. Jackky has consistently demonstrated professionalism and a deep commitment to carrying forward Vashu Ji's legacy. Our interactions with him have always been constructive and collaborative.”

The timing of the controversy has drawn additional attention because Pooja Entertainment is simultaneously pursuing legal action in a separate intellectual property dispute.

The production house recently filed a lawsuit against Tips Industries and filmmaker David Dhawan over the alleged use of songs associated with the 1999 film Biwi No. 1 in the upcoming comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The matter has become one of the most closely watched legal battles in the Hindi film industry ahead of the film’s scheduled release.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.