PVR Inox sues Maddock Films for ₹60 crore over Bhool Chuk Maaf's theatrical release cancellation, alleges poor booking

Amid the growing conflict between India and Pakistan, Rajkummar Rao's film Bhool Chuk Maaf by Maddock Films took the digital route over its theatrical release. The latest update suggests that PVR Inox has sued Maddock Films for ₹60 crore in damages charges.

Also read: Bhool Chuk Maaf on OTT: Maddock Films accused of ‘using nationality' to cancel theatrical release PVR Inox sues Maddock Films As per a report of Bollywood Hungama, a prominent exhibitor confirmed the developments and said, “PVR has submitted their case in the Bombay High Court. The matter became serious as all the contracts were signed, and then suddenly Maddock backed off. Hence, this is a case of ‘breach of contract’.”

An industry insider also said, “Maddock probably must have added the ‘force majeure’ clause, which refers to an unforeseen event or circumstance, like a natural disaster or war, that prevents a party from fulfilling their contractual obligations. Hence, they might have an edge. But PVR can always argue that the makers could have released the film in cinemas after a few weeks or a month if they felt that the footfalls would be impacted. Going directly on OTT is what angered them and also other exhibitors. Also, the idea behind the legal action is probably to ensure that no other producer attempts to adopt the same strategy.”

Maddock Films cancels Bhool Chuk Maaf's theatrical release “In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide,” previously Maddock Films said on May 8, freshly after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Reportedly, while the production company cited the terror attack as the reason for cancelling the theatrical release, the multiplex chain has alleged that the decision was taken due to poor advance booking for Rajkummar Rao's film.

Pinkvilla previously reported that Bhool Chuk Maaf had already sold 3,000 tickets at PVR INOX and Cinepolis. The film was likely to make a business of ₹4 crore on its opening day.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

It is directed and written by Karan Sharma.

The film was originally set to release in theatres on May 9. It will now release on OTT on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.

It is presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films along with Amazon MGM Studios.