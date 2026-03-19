PVR issues apology over Dhurandhar 2 show delays, cancellations: ‘We deeply regret…’

Dhurandhar 2, one of the most anticipated releases, hit theatres on March 19 but faced a turbulent start, with multiple delays and screening issues reported during paid previews as well as on opening day, leaving audiences across regions disappointed.

Following widespread disruptions, PVR Cinemas issued a public apology after several shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge were delayed or cancelled across the country. The exhibitor attributed the situation to content-related challenges and the unavailability of regional language versions.

In a statement posted on social media, PVR acknowledged the inconvenience caused to viewers and expressed regret over the disruptions.

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An apology to all Dhurandhar fans! The caption read, "An apology to all Dhurandhar fans! We deeply regret the cancellations and the disappointment caused. Delays occurred due to content-related challenges, and some shows were cancelled as regional versions weren't available. Your excitement means everything to us, and we're committed to making your next experience better than ever. Thank you for your patience and continued support."

The company also shared a detailed note explaining the reasons behind the delays and cancellations while addressing audience concerns.

Also Read | Explained: Why March 19 became the perfect release date for Dhurandhar 2

It read, "A heartfelt message to all Dhurandhar fans. To everyone who stayed back and watched the film despite the delays, thank you for your patience, warmth, and love for cinema. It truly means a lot to us. To those whose shows were delayed or cancelled, we sincerely apologise. We understand how disappointing it feels when something you were looking forward to doesn't go as planned.

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The statement added, "We wanted to share a clearer update with you: Delays happened due to content-related challenges in certain locations beyond our control. Cancellations occurred as regional language versions were not made available by the production side, as also shared on their official platforms. Current status: Hindi shows are now running, while regional language versions are still awaited. We request you to kindly check our app, website, or social media channels for the latest updates."

"While this was beyond our control, please know that we truly feel your disappointment and regret the inconvenience caused. You may also opt for a refund or choose an alternate show at your convenience. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support," it concluded.

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According to PVR, Hindi screenings have now begun, but the absence of dubbed regional versions has resulted in several cancellations, particularly in non-Hindi-speaking regions.

The chain has also informed viewers that they can seek refunds or opt for alternate shows as operations gradually stabilise.

Also Read | Why Dhurandhar 2 is still banned in Gulf countries despite box office success?

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had begun paid previews on March 18, but multiple screenings across cities were either postponed or called off at the last minute.

The disruption carried into release day, with technical glitches and content-related issues continuing to affect show schedules.

In Mumbai, screenings at Gaiety Galaxy were cancelled amid delays, with theatre staff advising audiences to switch to later shows. A large crowd gathered outside the Bandra venue after the 4:45 pm show did not begin on time.

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In Delhi-NCR, the film faced similar challenges. Reports indicated that IMAX bookings were taken offline, while several cinema chains — including Miraj, Movietime, Wave, Cinepolis, Moviemax and some INOX properties — cancelled shows scheduled between 5:00 pm and 5:30 pm.