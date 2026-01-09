Priyanka Chopra Jonas to appear as presenter at Golden Globes 2026—who will she share the stage with?

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will feature among presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. One of the most awaited and prestigious award show of the year will be held on January 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as host to celebrate the previous year’s standout achievements in film, television and podcasts.
Golden Globe Awards in a post on Instagram stories shared the list of presenters for this year's grand event.
The star-studded lineup of presenters includes Miley Cyrus, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Amanda Seyfried, Snoop Dogg, Chris Pine and Kevin Hart. The organisers made the announcement about the presenters two days before the celebrated award show.
Other presenters are Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Colman Domingo, Connor Storrie, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Hudson Williams, Jason Bateman, Joey Keery, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Nahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Melissa Mccarthy, Minnie Driver, Wanda Sykes,Will Arnett, Zoe Kravitz and Judd Apatow.
Golden eve is slated to be held tonight which will be streamed on CBS. The ceremony will honour Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Paul Thomas Anderson directorial movie “One Battle After Another” starring Leonardo DiCaprio secured the highest nominations — a total of nine for Best Motion Picture and multiple acting and directing honours. Taking the second place is Joachim Trier's “Sentimental Value” with eight nominations followed by Ryan Coogler's “Sinners” with seven.
In the list of television shows, “The White Lotus “leads with six nominations. Nominations of some of the top categories are listed below:
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
The Golden Globes this year introduced a best podcast category. The six nominees shortlisted from 25 programs for the inaugural best podcast award are “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” “Call Her Daddy,” “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” “SmartLess” and “Up First,” from NPR.
