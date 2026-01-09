Priyanka Chopra Jonas to appear as presenter at Golden Globes 2026—who will she share the stage with?

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will feature among presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. One of the most awaited and prestigious award show of the year will be held on January 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as host to celebrate the previous year’s standout achievements in film, television and podcasts.

Golden Globe Awards in a post on Instagram stories shared the list of presenters for this year's grand event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will feature among presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

The star-studded lineup of presenters includes Miley Cyrus, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Amanda Seyfried, Snoop Dogg, Chris Pine and Kevin Hart. The organisers made the announcement about the presenters two days before the celebrated award show.

Advertisement

Also Read | Golden Globes enter the world of podcasts and tread carefully, avoiding controversy

Other presenters are Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Colman Domingo, Connor Storrie, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Hudson Williams, Jason Bateman, Joey Keery, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Nahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Melissa Mccarthy, Minnie Driver, Wanda Sykes,Will Arnett, Zoe Kravitz and Judd Apatow.

Golden eve is slated to be held tonight which will be streamed on CBS. The ceremony will honour Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Paul Thomas Anderson directorial movie “One Battle After Another” starring Leonardo DiCaprio secured the highest nominations — a total of nine for Best Motion Picture and multiple acting and directing honours. Taking the second place is Joachim Trier's “Sentimental Value” with eight nominations followed by Ryan Coogler's “Sinners” with seven.

Advertisement

Also Read | Golden Globes 2026: The biggest snubs and most shocking surprises

In the list of television shows, “The White Lotus “leads with six nominations. Nominations of some of the top categories are listed below:

Best film, drama Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best film, musical or comedy Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best drama series The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best limited series or TV movie Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Golden Globes introduces podcast category The Golden Globes this year introduced a best podcast category. The six nominees shortlisted from 25 programs for the inaugural best podcast award are “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” “Call Her Daddy,” “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” “SmartLess” and “Up First,” from NPR.