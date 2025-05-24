Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ breaks silence after decades in explosive new biography

A new biography of Queen’s iconic frontman, Freddie Mercury, has made a stunning revelation — the singer had a secret daughter with whom he maintained a deeply loving relationship until his death in 1991.

Freddie Mercury was a father Titled Love, Freddie, the book claims that Mercury fathered a child in 1976 during a discreet affair with the wife of one of his close friends. The child, now 48 and known only as B, lives in Europe and works in the medical field.

According to the book, Freddie Mercury was actively involved in his daughter's life and even gave her 17 handwritten journals chronicling his private thoughts and life experiences.

For over three decades, B kept her father’s identity and the journals secret, known only to those closest to Mercury. However, she has now chosen to share her story with biographer Lesley-Ann Jones, who wrote the book. The details were first reported in the Daily Mail.

In a heartfelt letter included in the book, B writes, “Freddie Mercury was and is my father. We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life. He adored me and was devoted to me... He cherished me like a treasured possession.”

Mercury and his diaries, journals Mercury began keeping the diaries on June 20, 1976, just days after Queen released the single You’re My Best Friend. The journals cover a wide span of his life—from his childhood in Zanzibar, where he was born Farrokh Bulsara, to his school days in India and his family's eventual move to Middlesex, north-west London, following the 1964 Zanzibar Revolution.

He continued writing until July 31, 1991, shortly before his death at age 45 from bronchial pneumonia caused by AIDS.

In another letter, B explains her decision to finally share the journals, “After more than three decades of lies, speculation and distortion, it is time to let Freddie speak... He entrusted his collection of private notebooks to me, his only child and his next of kin.”

Biographer Lesley-Ann Jones says she was initially sceptical when B first contacted her three years ago.

“My instinct was to doubt everything, but I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist,” she said. “No one could have faked all this. Why would she have worked with me for three and a half years, never demanding anything?”

