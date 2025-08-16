Quentin Tarantino on why he handed over 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' follow-up to David Fincher: 'It unenthused me'

Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has shed light on his surprising decision to step away from directing the upcoming Netflix follow-up to his 2019 film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ , despite having written the script himself.

In April, Netflix announced that Brad Pitt would reprise his role as Cliff Booth, the charismatic stuntman from the original film. While fans initially assumed Tarantino would return to direct, it was later revealed that David Fincher — the visionary behind ‘Fight Club’ and ‘The Social Network’ — would instead helm the project.

In a recent interview, Tarantino explained his reasoning, “I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked. It just kind of unenthused me,” he admitted. “This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory.”

More about ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, set in late 1960s Los Angeles, was a nostalgic and revisionist ode to the film industry’s golden age. It received critical acclaim, won two Academy Awards, and has since spawned a cult following. Brad Pitt’s portrayal of Booth — a stoic yet enigmatic figure — became a standout element of the film, and his return in the follow-up has generated significant buzz.

Tarantino, who has long stated his intent to retire after directing ten films, expressed admiration for Fincher, calling him a natural choice to direct the new project.

“I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors,” he said. “So the idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work, to me, shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account.”

While Tarantino won’t be behind the camera this time, he remains closely involved with the project as both writer and producer.

“I’m moving back and forth between here and Israel, so I won’t be on the set every day and everything. But, yeah, I’ll be around if they need me to do something, you know, I will,” he shared.

