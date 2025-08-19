Quentin Tarantino reveals how he was born to make 'Kill Bill': 'But Inglorious Basterds is my masterpiece'

Acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino has finally revealed which of his own films he considers his favourite, his best, and the one that defines his career.

Speaking on The Church of Tarantino podcast, the two-time Oscar winner said, “‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my favourite, ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is my best.”

He went on to explain that while those two films stand out, he believes Kill Bill is the most personal and unique work he’s ever made.

“I think ‘Kill Bill’ is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could’ve made it,” he said. “Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession. So I think ‘Kill Bill’ is the movie I was born to make, I think ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is my masterpiece, but ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my favourite.”

Tarantino also shared thoughts on his screenwriting and directing. He praised ‘Inglourious Basterds’ as his best-written script, with ‘Hateful Eight’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ close behind. Interestingly, he pointed out that ‘Hateful Eight’ may be his strongest work as a director.

“It’s solid, it’s right there and I actually think it’s my best servicing [of] my material as a director,” he said.

Tarantino on why he isn't directing ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Netflix sequel Although Tarantino has a deep connection with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, he will not direct its sequel. The project about the upcoming adventures of Cliff Booth (played by Brad Pitt) will be directed by David Fincher for Netflix.

Tarantino explained he passed on it because ending his career with a sequel “unenthused” him.

He explained, "“I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked. It just kind of unenthused me,” he admitted. “This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory.”