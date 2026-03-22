‘Quit or I’ll murder you’: Paapa Essiedu reveals racist death threats after being cast as Snape in Harry Potter series

Washington [US]: British actor Paapa Essiedu, who is set to step into the iconic role of Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter series, has spoken about facing racist abuse and death threats following his casting. His revelations have reignited conversations around online toxicity and the pressures faced by actors in globally popular franchises.

Essiedu, known for his acclaimed performance in I May Destroy You, shared in a recent interview that the backlash escalated to disturbing levels. Recalling some of the messages he received, the actor said he was told to “quit or be murdered,” underlining the intensity of the hate directed at him since the casting announcement.

The role of Snape, originally immortalised by the late Alan Rickman, remains one of the most beloved and complex characters in the Harry Potter universe. Essiedu’s casting marks a significant moment for the upcoming HBO adaptation, which is expected to reimagine J.K. Rowling’s books in a long-form television format.

According to reports, the series is being planned as a decade-long project, meaning Essiedu could be associated with the character for years. Reflecting on the scale of the commitment, the actor acknowledged that the role would likely reshape both his career and personal life. He noted that by the time the series concludes, he could be in his mid-40s and navigating a very different phase of life.

Despite the challenges, Essiedu emphasised his deep connection to the source material. Having grown up reading the Harry Potter books, he described them as a form of escapism during his younger years. Now, he sees the opportunity to be part of that world as both meaningful and transformative.

Also Read | Air India mulls strict fitness compliance rule for crew; lapses may cost pay

However, the online harassment has not been easy to ignore. Essiedu admitted that scrolling through social media often exposes him to threatening messages, including explicit claims of violence. While he said the abuse does affect him emotionally, he also pointed out the contrast between his work as an actor and the real-world risks faced by many professionals.

Rather than stepping back, Essiedu indicated that the hostility has strengthened his resolve to approach the role with sincerity. He expressed a desire to bring authenticity to Snape, a character known for his moral ambiguity and emotional depth, while also recognising the importance of representation for younger audiences.

The actor also addressed his public stance on social issues, including his support for trans rights. Essiedu was among hundreds of artists who signed a petition urging the UK entertainment industry to ensure safety and dignity for trans creatives. He reaffirmed his position, stating that his views remain unchanged and that he would continue to support inclusivity within the industry.

The upcoming Harry Potter series is expected to explore themes of love, acceptance and resilience—values that stand in stark contrast to the kind of abuse Essiedu has described. The show is slated to premiere next year and is already one of the most anticipated streaming releases globally.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty ends Kantara controversy, praises Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar 2

Essiedu’s experience raises a broader question about fan culture in the age of social media. While passionate audiences are often credited with sustaining major franchises, incidents like these highlight the darker side of online engagement, where criticism can cross into personal attacks.