Quote Of The Day: Aamir Khan says forgiveness is 'one of the strongest qualities a person can have'

Aamir Khan is all set to begin a new chapter in his personal life as he prepares to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5. The ceremony will mark the Bollywood star's third marriage, bringing renewed attention to the actor, who has often spoken candidly about life beyond films. In one such conversation, during an appearance on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani in May 2025, Aamir reflected on the power of forgiveness, calling it "one of the strongest qualities a person can have" and describing it as an act that liberates both the person who forgives and the one being forgiven.

Advertisement

Away from the screen, the actor is equally known for sharing thoughtful perspectives on relationships, personal growth and life. During an appearance on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani on May 31, 2025, Aamir spoke about forgiveness, describing it as one of the most powerful qualities a person can develop.

Quote Of The Day "Maaf karna bohot badi cheez hoti hai jab aap dil se kisi ko maaf karte ho jisne aapko dukh pahuchaya, chot pahuchaya, nuksaan pahuchaya hai, lekin aap dil se usko maaf karte ho to aap apne aap ko bhi aazad kar dete ho aur uss bande ko bhi aazad kar dete ho, ki mere dil mey kuch nahi hai tere liye tu khush reh."

"[Forgiving is a very big thing. When you forgive someone from the heart who has caused you sorrow, caused you hurt, caused you loss, but you forgive them from your heart, then you set yourself free as well and you set that person free as well, that in my heart there is nothing for you — you stay happy.] The ability to forgive is one of the strongest qualities, I feel, a person can have."

Advertisement

What Does It Mean? Forgiveness is often mistaken for surrender or acceptance of wrongdoing. Many people see holding on to anger as a way of preserving self-respect or ensuring that the person who hurt them remains accountable. The assumption is that letting go somehow diminishes the pain they experienced.

Aamir Khan's perspective offers a different way of looking at it.

His focus is not on excusing someone's actions but on what happens to the person carrying the emotional burden. Resentment, disappointment and unresolved anger can linger long after the original incident, influencing thoughts and emotions in ways that are easy to overlook. The event may be over, but the emotional weight often remains.

Also Read | Bhutan Declines To Buy E20 Petrol From India, Asks For Regular Petrol Instead

According to Aamir, forgiveness becomes an act of emotional release. By choosing not to remain consumed by past hurt, a person frees themselves from repeatedly reliving the same experience. The other person may or may not change, apologise or acknowledge their actions, but forgiveness prevents their behaviour from continuing to occupy space in your mind.

Advertisement

That is why he describes it as strength rather than weakness.

Forgiving someone who has caused genuine pain is rarely easy. It demands emotional maturity, self-awareness and the willingness to move forward without allowing resentment to define future relationships or personal well-being.

Importantly, forgiveness does not necessarily mean forgetting what happened or removing accountability. Instead, it is about deciding not to let anger become a permanent emotional companion.

Why The Quote Resonates In an age where disagreements often linger on social media and personal conflicts can be amplified rather than resolved, Aamir Khan's observation highlights a timeless idea: sometimes the greatest beneficiary of forgiveness is the person doing the forgiving.

His words suggest that true emotional strength lies not in seeking revenge or holding on to bitterness, but in reclaiming one's own peace of mind. As he puts it, forgiving someone from the heart does more than release them—it also allows you to move forward without carrying the weight of the past.

Advertisement

For Aamir Khan, that ability is not just admirable; it is "one of the strongest qualities a person can have."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.