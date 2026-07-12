Quote of the Day by Alia Bhatt: ‘We fear failure. We need to unlearn the early conditioning…’

Award-winning actor Alia Bhatt has built a career portraying resilient and layered women on screen, from Raazi to Gangubai Kathiawadi. Off screen, too, she has often spoken about topics that extend beyond cinema, including self-growth, mental well-being and the pressures of modern life.

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During a conversation with spiritual leader Sadhguru at the In Conversation With The Mystic event organised by JITO Chennai in March 2026, Alia Bhatt reflected on one of the biggest fears many people carry through life: the fear of failure.

Her observation was simple yet thought-provoking.

Quote of the Day by Alia Bhatt "We fear failure. I feel we need to unlearn the early conditioning to 'win' at all costs, and instead focus on giving our best."

While discussing why failure feels so intimidating, Alia said that the pressure begins early in life. From childhood, many people are taught to compete, secure the top rank and treat success as the only acceptable outcome. Over time, this conditioning shapes how people define achievement and self-worth.

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What does Alia Bhatt's quote mean? Alia Bhatt's statement challenges a mindset that is deeply ingrained in many societies: the belief that winning is everything.

From school examinations and competitive sports to university admissions and workplace promotions, people are often encouraged to believe that finishing first is the ultimate goal. While ambition and excellence are important, Alia suggests that an excessive focus on outcomes can create an unhealthy fear of failure.

Her words highlight that personal growth is not determined solely by victories. Effort, sincerity, resilience and the willingness to learn from setbacks are equally valuable measures of progress.

The quote also underlines an important distinction between success and growth. Success is often measured externally through awards, salaries, rankings or recognition. Growth, however, comes from developing skills, embracing challenges and continuing to improve, regardless of immediate results.

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Rather than viewing failure as the opposite of success, Alia's perspective encourages seeing it as part of the learning process. Mistakes can provide valuable lessons, while setbacks often build resilience and perspective.

Why is this quote relevant today? Alia Bhatt's remarks resonate in an era marked by intense competition and constant comparison.

Whether in academics, careers or entrepreneurship, expectations to perform are higher than ever. Social media has further amplified this pressure by presenting carefully curated snapshots of achievement, making success appear constant and effortless.

In such an environment, many people may hesitate to take risks or explore unconventional paths because they fear making mistakes or falling behind.

Alia's message offers a counterpoint to this culture. It suggests that focusing on giving one's best, rather than obsessing over winning, can foster a healthier relationship with ambition and achievement.

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The quote also aligns with growing conversations around mental well-being, burnout and the importance of self-compassion. By encouraging people to value the process instead of only the outcome, it reinforces the idea that long-term fulfilment comes from continuous learning rather than external validation alone.

Who is Alia Bhatt? Alia Bhatt is one of India's leading Hindi film actors. The daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, she made her acting debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year before going on to deliver acclaimed performances in films including Highway, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Over the years, she has received several honours, including a National Film Award and multiple Filmfare Awards. Alongside her acting career, Alia has frequently spoken about creativity, personal growth and mental well-being, making her reflections resonate with audiences beyond the world of cinema.

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Her latest message serves as a reminder that while success may be celebrated, it is the willingness to learn, improve and persevere that often defines lasting achievement.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.