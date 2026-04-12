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Quote of the day by Asha Bhosle: ‘Music has given me great solace in my times of hardship’

A quote revealing that music was not just a profession but the foundation of Asha Bhosle's life is now gaining significant attention.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated12 Apr 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in a hospital, in Mumbai.
Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in a hospital, in Mumbai.(PTI)
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Singer Asha Bhosle, known for one of the most iconic voices in Indian music history, breathed her last at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. The legendary singer had been battling cardiac and respiratory issues and had not been keeping well for the past few months. Her funeral will be conducted on Monday.

“She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park," Anand Bhosle told reporters outside the hospital.

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An extraordinary musical journey comes to an end

Asha Bhosle's death marks the end of an extraordinary musical journey, with people from all walks of life weeping at her passing. A quote revealing that music was not just a profession but the foundation of her life is now gaining significant attention. "Music has given me great solace in my times of hardship. It has also brought me fame and wealth, and I owe everything to music."

The legendary singer acknowledged that music was not merely a career choice but a source of emotional strength during times of hardship. It provided her with solace when she faced challenges, acting as a constant support system through difficult phases.

At the same time, she credited music with bringing her immense fame and financial success.

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Also Read | Asha Bhosle passes away: Last rites on 13 April at 4 pm, confirms son Anand

More quotes by Asha Bhosle

  • Songs are easy to remember because they have rhythm and music.
  • I'm like a shark. I can't keep still. Some call me a workaholic.
  • Acting is in my genes, since my father late Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar was an actor.
  • I constantly need something new and challenging.
  • I believe in destiny and the philosophy of karma.

Most recorded artist in music history

Born in Goa in 1933, Bhosle holds a Guinness World Records title for being the most recorded artist in music history, with over 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian languages to her name.

Also Read | End of an era: India's fav ‘Tai’ Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Over the course of her eight-decade-long career, Bhosle also lent her voice to many leading Indian actors, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, and Urmila Matondkar, as well as South Indian stars like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

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Also Read | Asha Bhosle health update: Granddaughter Zanai clarifies what happened

Honours and recognition

In 2008, she was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest honour in cinema, in 2000. Other honours conferred upon Bhosle include the Banga Bibhushan (2018) and the Maharashtra Bhushan (2021).

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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