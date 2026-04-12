Quote of the day by Asha Bhosle: ‘Music has given me great solace in my times of hardship’

Singer Asha Bhosle, known for one of the most iconic voices in Indian music history, breathed her last at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. The legendary singer had been battling cardiac and respiratory issues and had not been keeping well for the past few months. Her funeral will be conducted on Monday.
“She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park," Anand Bhosle told reporters outside the hospital.
Asha Bhosle's death marks the end of an extraordinary musical journey, with people from all walks of life weeping at her passing. A quote revealing that music was not just a profession but the foundation of her life is now gaining significant attention. "Music has given me great solace in my times of hardship. It has also brought me fame and wealth, and I owe everything to music."
The legendary singer acknowledged that music was not merely a career choice but a source of emotional strength during times of hardship. It provided her with solace when she faced challenges, acting as a constant support system through difficult phases.
At the same time, she credited music with bringing her immense fame and financial success.
Born in Goa in 1933, Bhosle holds a Guinness World Records title for being the most recorded artist in music history, with over 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian languages to her name.
Over the course of her eight-decade-long career, Bhosle also lent her voice to many leading Indian actors, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, and Urmila Matondkar, as well as South Indian stars like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.
In 2008, she was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest honour in cinema, in 2000. Other honours conferred upon Bhosle include the Banga Bibhushan (2018) and the Maharashtra Bhushan (2021).