Quote of the Day by Audrey Hepburn: “Nothing is impossible. The word itself says ‘I’m possible,” Audrey Hepburn.
Audrey Hepburn is widely known for her popular quote, "Nothing is impossible. The word itself says 'I'm possible.'" One of the most iconic actresses of Hollywood, she is known for her elegance and performances alongside her humanitarian work.
In the above quote, she expressed optimism and resilience through a short and simple yet powerful line.
The quote is said to bring her outlook on life, which is often filled with hardship. In all circumstances, her words remind us of the importance of perseverance.
As someone who lived through World War II, Hepburn went on to achieve fame and love across the world with her impressive skills. She seemingly hinted that challenges are inevitable in life, but they are not insurmountable. Her quote captures the belief that limitations are often mental. It is said that with the right mindset, even the most difficult situations can be overcome.
At its core, the quote is about reframing negativity into possibility. By breaking the word “impossible” into “I’m possible,” it encourages people to shift perspective. It inspires people to believe in their own potential, giving them hope. It is a gentle reminder that confidence, determination, and self-belief can turn doubts into opportunities.
Audrey Hepburn was one of the legendary British actress, widely regarded as one of the greatest style icons and performers in the history of cinema.
She rose to fame worldwide with Roman Holiday, which fetched her an Academy Award for Best Actress. With time, she went on to deliver unforgettable performances in classics like Breakfast at Tiffany's, My Fair Lady, and Sabrina. Over her career, she won numerous accolades including Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony, making her one of the few EGOT achievers in the industry.
Beyond film, Hepburn devoted much of her later life to humanitarian work. She was appointed as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for children in need across the world.
Check more popular quotes by Audrey Hepburn:
-“The most important thing is to enjoy your life—to be happy—it's all that matters.”
-"I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it's the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It's probably the most important thing in a person.”
- “The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries, or the way she combs her hair. The beauty of a woman is seen in her eyes, because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides. True beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It's the caring that she lovingly gives, the passion that she shows & the beauty of a woman only grows with passing years.”
-"There is more to sex appeal than just measurements. I don't need a bedroom to prove my womanliness. I can convey just as much sex appeal, picking apples off a tree or standing in the rain.”
- “I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles.”
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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