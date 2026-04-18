Quote of the day by Billie Eilish on ICE: ‘No one is illegal on stolen land…’

Quote of the day: Billie Eilish is among the Hollywood celebrities who have often spoken against the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She made headlines with her Grammy speech as she commented on ‘stolen land.’ She was on stage to receive her Song of the Year award for Wildflower.
Billie Eilish at the Grammy Awards 2026 said, "No one is illegal on stolen land.
"It's really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I just feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter."
The singer was bleeped when she also said “f**k ICE.”
With her statement, “no one is illegal on stolen land”, the Birds of a Feather singer seemingly questioned nations built on Indigenous land, particularly America. She wonders how such administration can define legality and belonging, especially for migrants. She straightaway criticized ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) with her statement.
With her anti-immigration enforcement remarks, she mentioned, “hard to know what to say,” she acknowledged the uncertainty and tension in the socio-political climate as she spoke up. Her call to “keep fighting and speaking up” reflects the importance of collective action. With her message, she stood in solidarity with marginalised communities, encouraging people to use their voices and reinforcing the belief that public pressure and unity can cause change even in difficult times.
Eilish hit headlines on the Grammys red carpet before her viral speech that night. She sported an “ICE Out” pin, much like like Justin Bieber, Kehlani and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon at the award show.
Eilish has been vocal about American politics and culture, most being a strong critic of the Trump administration.
However, her Grammy speech gained mixed reactions. She also received a major backlash, with many slamming her for appearing anti-law enforcement. A section of people also called her hypocritical regarding her own $3 million property, which was allegedly built on land historically inhabited by the Tongva tribe.
Check more quotes by Billie Eilish:
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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