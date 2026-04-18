Quote of the day by Billie Eilish on ICE: ‘No one is illegal on stolen land…’

Quote of the day: Billie Eilish is among the Hollywood celebrities who have often spoken against the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She made headlines with her Grammy speech as she commented on ‘stolen land.’ She was on stage to receive her Song of the Year award for Wildflower.

Billie Eilish on anti-immigration enforcement Billie Eilish at the Grammy Awards 2026 said, "No one is illegal on stolen land.

"It's really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I just feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter."

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The singer was bleeped when she also said “f**k ICE.”

What does it mean With her statement, “no one is illegal on stolen land”, the Birds of a Feather singer seemingly questioned nations built on Indigenous land, particularly America. She wonders how such administration can define legality and belonging, especially for migrants. She straightaway criticized ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) with her statement.

With her anti-immigration enforcement remarks, she mentioned, “hard to know what to say,” she acknowledged the uncertainty and tension in the socio-political climate as she spoke up. Her call to “keep fighting and speaking up” reflects the importance of collective action. With her message, she stood in solidarity with marginalised communities, encouraging people to use their voices and reinforcing the belief that public pressure and unity can cause change even in difficult times.

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Eilish hit headlines on the Grammys red carpet before her viral speech that night. She sported an “ICE Out” pin, much like like Justin Bieber, Kehlani and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon at the award show.

Also Read | Oscars 2026: 6 major political statements in the past at Academy Awards

Controversy around Billie Eilish's speech Eilish has been vocal about American politics and culture, most being a strong critic of the Trump administration.

However, her Grammy speech gained mixed reactions. She also received a major backlash, with many slamming her for appearing anti-law enforcement. A section of people also called her hypocritical regarding her own $3 million property, which was allegedly built on land historically inhabited by the Tongva tribe.

Check more quotes by Billie Eilish:

“Be exactly who you want to be, do what you want to do.”

"In the public eye, girls and women with strong perspectives are hated. If you're a girl with an opinion, people just hate you. There are still people who are afraid of successful women, and that's so lame."

“Words are more powerful than some noises. Noises won't last long. Lyrics are so important, and people don't realize that.”

"There are always going to be bad things. But you can write it down and make a song out of it."

“I'm not going to say I'm cool, because I don't really feel that. I just don't care at all, and I guess that's what people think is cool.”

"I don't even call them fans. I don't like that. They're literally just a part of my life; they're a part of my family. I don't think of them as on a lower level than me. I don't think I'm anything but equal to all of them. So yeah, they're basically all of my siblings."

“If I make music and people hate it, you know, whatever. I'll die someday, and one day, they will too.”

“I felt like, for so many years - and I still even feel it - as a girl, you can't really expect to go on stage and dress like a boy and jump around and scream with the audience and mosh and stuff, and every time that happens, I feel really proud.”

“Time is kind of an amazing thing because you can do so much with it. I think people underestimate time”

“I don't know how to function without music. When I'm not making it, I'm listening to it. It gives me courage and takes care of my mind.”

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