Quote of the day by BTS leader RM: 'No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin colour, gender…'

“No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin colour, your gender identity — speak yourself,” RM of BTS.

Quote of the day BTS is made their comeback after 4 long years of gap, a moment fans across the globe have been waiting for. Over the years, the popular K-Pop group reshaped global pop culture in unprecedented ways, breaking language barriers and building a loyal fan base beyond boundaries. This reach made them especially apt partners for UNICEF as they stood for children’s rights across the world.

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On 24 September 2018, BTS joined United Nations leaders to launch a new partnership and help youth into quality education, training or employment by 2030.

What does it mean At the United Nations General Assembly, New York, RM, aka Kim Namjoon, made a powerful call for authenticity and self-expression, which often comes from self-awareness. Encouraging people to find their true self and breaking down all social barriers—nationality, race, gender identity, or background- RM reminded fans that their voice matters.

When he says, “No matter who you are…” – It’s about rejecting fear, judgment, and societal pressure, and having the courage to speak your truth.

The phrase “who you are” represents one's true, unfiltered identity—their thoughts, emotions, experiences, flaws, dreams, and originality.

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His message encourages people to embrace that identity fully and express it without apology. It also hints that individuality is where confidence, healing, and self-love truly begin.

“My name is Kim Nam Jun, also known as RM, the leader of the group BTS," he said.

Watch his speech:

Sharing his story, the rapper-singer continued, “I was born in Ilsan, a city near Seoul, South Korea. It’s a beautiful place, with a lake, hills, and even an annual flower festival. I spent a happy childhood there, and I was just an ordinary boy. I would look up at the night sky in wonder and dream the dreams of a boy. I used to imagine that I was a superhero, saving the world.”

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BTS member Kim Namjoon reflected on losing himself to others’ expectations before finding solace in music and perseverance. Despite doubts and setbacks, he credits his bandmates and fans for his journey. He said, “I have come to love myself for who I was, who I am, and who I hope to become.”

“I would like to ask all of you. What is your name? What excites you and makes your heart beat? Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself. Find your name, find your voice by speaking yourself.”

Where and how to use this quote This quote is perfect for use in context to themes of identity, confidence, and self-expression. From motivational talks to social media captions to awareness drives, this quote is apt to inspire young minds, youth, college-goers and even school kids. It also adds meaning when talking bout overcoming self-doubt or societal pressure.

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More inspirational quotes by BTS' RM Check out other popular quotes by BTS' RM:

“No matter how hard it is right now, think of what the result will make you feel.”

“Life is a sculpture that you cast as you make mistakes and learn from them.”

“You can’t stop me loving myself.”

“Effort makes you. You will regret someday if you don’t do your best now.”

“We are all born to be real, not perfect.”