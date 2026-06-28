Quote of the day by Kangana Ranaut: ‘What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry’

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut has said that a person's identity should be defined by their character and achievements rather than by whom they marry. Speaking about marriage and relationships, Kangana said, “What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry.” She stressed that an individual's work, values, and personality should always come before their marital status.

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Focus on personal achievements Kangana said society often places too much importance on marriage, especially for women. She suggested that people should instead focus on building their careers, developing their character and making meaningful contributions to society.

According to the actor, a person's success should not be measured by their relationship status but by their actions and the impact they create through their work. She added that marriage is a personal choice and should not become the defining feature of someone's identity.

A message on independence The actor's remarks underline the importance of self-worth and independence. She encouraged people to value themselves for who they are rather than seeking validation through marriage or social expectations.

Kangana Ranaut won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket. According to her self-declared affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, here is a detailed look at her background, wealth, criminal cases and finances.

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Kangana, who was 37 at the time of the election, is a Class 12 pass. She completed her Senior School Certificate Examination from DAV Model School, Sector 15A, Chandigarh in 2003. She lists her profession as actor, producer and director.

More quotes by Kangana Ranaut “In my film 'Queen', there was a funny moment with the bra. My director called and said they are blurring the bra. They said it is vulgar. Our director was furious about it. We are artistes... We see props as they are. A woman's bra is not a danger to the society.”





“I am not ashamed of anything - not my past, not my affairs, not my body, and most definitely not my desire.”

“When I left my home to become an actress, my father didn't give me a single penny. I struggled a lot, and they had no idea what I went through. My grandfather even asked me to drop my surname when he learnt I was joining films.”

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"I don't know why everyone feels the pressure to look young. Personally, I hate it. I don't want to inject Botox and look young forever. It's living in denial and anything that has an undercurrent of this philosophy is bad for your growth."

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