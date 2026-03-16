Quote of the day by Oscar 2026 winning director Paul Thomas Anderson: ‘There will always be some doubt in…’

Quote of the day by Oscar 2026 winning director Paul Thomas Anderson: At the 98th Academy Awards, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson won big for his film, One Battle After Another. Anderson went on to bag the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. During his acceptance speech, he shared words of wisdom.

Quote of the day by Paul Thomas Anderson On receiving the Oscar, Paul Thomas Anderson said, "There will always be some doubt in your heart that you deserve it," adding, “but there is no question at the pleasure of having it for myself.”

This is one of the most inspiring words from this year's biggest night of Hollywood. It aspires dreamers to contribute and excel in the world of art and cinema, despite self-criticism.

This quote focuses on the dilemma between self-doubt and gratitude. It reflects the idea that even when someone achieves a milestone, they may still wonder whether they truly deserve it. Despite grappling with one's inner self, the person must keep reminding themselves that they have earned every bit of their success.

In this quote, the word “doubt" represents self-questioning or insecurity about one’s worthiness.

What does it mean Paul Thomas Anderson suggests that such doubt can be normal after achieving meaningful and considerable accomplishments. However, the phrase about the “pleasure of having it” highlights yet another important emotion-- gratitude and joy. Together, these ideas show how people can experience both uncertainty about deserving something and happiness for receiving it at the same time; both feelings are neither right nor wrong, but can co-exist.

“There will always be some doubt in your heart that you deserve it.” With this, Anderson might have meant that one may be a bit unsure or insecure about whether you truly earned or deserved their success, such as an award, fame, love or something materialistic.

“But there is no question at the pleasure of having it for myself.” The following line added that even though the person may doubt whether they deserved it, they have the right to be happy and grateful to have it

In simpler words, this can be translated to: “Even if I may wonder whether I truly deserve it, I'm happy to have it.”

Also, at the award ceremony, the filmmaker said about his film, “I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world — we’re handing off to them."

“But also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that hopefully brings us some common sense and decency.”

About Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another took home most awards from the Oscars 2026, including best director and best adapted screenplay for Anderson, the first-ever best casting and best supporting actor for Sean Penn.

Paul Thomas Anderson has been a part of the American film industry for more than two decades. However, his first breakthrough came with the 1997 film, Boogie Nights.

It was followed by Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, and There Will Be Blood, crafting a niche for the filmmaker in the industry.