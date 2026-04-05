Quote of the day by Satyajit Ray, 'A film is never really good unless...'

Quote of the day: “A film is never really good unless the camera is an eye in the head of a poet”, said Satyajit Ray.

The widely attributed lines are from his broader writings and views on cinema, from his essays collected in Our Films Their Films, which was published in 1976, where he discussed the idea that filmmaking should be deeply personal and artistic, much like poetry.

What does it mean The quote by Satyajit Ray hints that filmmaking is not just about recording mere scenes, but about seeing and interpreting reality with depth and sensitivity. It is viewed as a big task, blended with an artistic sense.

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When Ray refers to the “camera” as an eye here. He might have meant that the camera should function like human vision, observing, noticing details, and capturing moments just as they unfold. But this “eye” is not meant to be mechanical. It should be selective and meaningful, focusing on what truly matters in a scene rather than just documenting everything. This is what makes a film different from a documentary.

It seemingly hints that a film should not be neutral.

The phrase “in the head of a poet” used in the quote adds another layer to the overall meaning. A poet doesn’t just see things as they are; they interpret them with emotion, imagination, and insight. A true poet can find beauty in ordinary moments, convey deeper meanings, and evoke feelings even through subtle expressions. So, when the camera is placed “in the head of a poet,” it means the filmmaker is not just responsible for showing reality but transforming it into something more profound and artistic.

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In simple terms, the quote – "A film is never really good unless the camera is an eye in the head of a poet” means that great cinema happens when observation is blended with creativity. The camera must not only capture the world but also express a unique vision that makes the audience feel, reflect, and see familiar things in a new, more meaningful way.

Also Read | Satyajit Ray had no link to Mymensingh property, confirms Bangladesh

More popular quotes by Satyajit Ray When I write an original story I write about people I know first-hand and situations I’m familiar with. I don’t write stories about the nineteenth century.

There’s always some room for improvisation.

I had developed this habit of writing scenarios as a hobby. I would find out which stories had been sold to be made into films and I would write my own treatment and then compare it.

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Last, but not least — in fact, this is most important — you need a happy ending. However, if you can create tragic situations and jerk a few tears before the happy ending, it will work much better.

Somehow I feel that an ordinary person–the man in the street if you like – is a more challenging subject for exploration than people in the heroic mold. It is the half shades, the hardly audible notes that I want to capture and explore.

When a new character appears in your tale, you must describe his looks and clothes in some detail. If you don’t, your reader may imagine certain things on his own, which will probably not fit whatever you say later on.

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The director is the only person who knows what the film is about.

Cinema’s characteristic forte is its ability to capture and communicate the intimacies of the human mind.