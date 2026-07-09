Quote of the Day: Deepika Padukone's rule for every big decision ‘If there is meaning and purpose in what I do...’

Every stage of life brings a new perspective. In our early years, we often feel compelled to say yes to every opportunity, believing that success lies in doing more, achieving more and never missing out. As time passes, however, experience teaches us that fulfilment doesn't come from the number of opportunities we accept but from choosing the ones that truly matter.

That idea lies at the heart of today's Quote of the Day, shared by actor Deepika Padukone. Over the years, Deepika has established herself as one of India's most accomplished actors through critically acclaimed performances, commercially successful films and candid conversations about mental health, self-growth and finding balance in life.

The quote comes from a February 2024 interview with CNN-News18, where Deepika reflected on how her outlook has evolved over the years. Speaking about her personal and professional choices, she explained that purpose—not popularity or prestige—has become the defining factor behind every major decision she makes.

Quote of the Day "I look at everything in my life today with purpose. And if there is meaning and purpose in what I do, that is my biggest filter. Then I do it. Otherwise it's eliminated." — Deepika Padukone

The Story Behind The Quote During the interview, Deepika was asked how she decides what deserves space in her life and what she consciously chooses to leave behind.

Reflecting on the early years of her career, she admitted that she once approached life very differently. Like many ambitious young professionals, she wanted to explore every possibility. Turning down opportunities was rare because every project seemed like another step forward.

With time, however, her priorities changed.

Today, whether it is selecting a film, investing in a business venture, attending a public event or partnering with a brand, she evaluates every opportunity through the same lens: Will it add meaning to her life, and can she contribute something meaningful in return?

For Deepika, purpose has become more than a philosophy—it is a practical decision-making tool that helps simplify life and eliminate distractions.

What Deepika Padukone's Quote Means Deepika's words capture an important shift that many people experience as they grow personally and professionally.

In a world that celebrates constant hustle, productivity and staying busy, there is often pressure to say yes to every invitation, promotion, collaboration or commitment. Social media can amplify this feeling, making it seem as though everyone else is achieving more or moving faster.

Her quote offers an alternative perspective.

Instead of asking whether an opportunity appears exciting or prestigious, she encourages people to ask whether it has genuine meaning. Does it align with your values? Will it help you grow? Does it contribute positively to your life or to others?

If the answer is yes, it deserves your time and energy. If not, walking away is equally valuable.

The quote also highlights an often-overlooked aspect of maturity: learning that saying "no" can be just as important as saying "yes." Every commitment requires time, attention and emotional investment. By choosing purpose over impulse, people create space for the experiences, relationships and goals that truly matter.

In many ways, Deepika's philosophy reflects the idea of intentional living. Rather than chasing every opportunity simply because it exists, she advocates building a life around clarity, values and long-term fulfilment.