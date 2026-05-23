Quote of the day from Dead Poets Society: ‘No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can…’

— Dead Poets Society
Few film quotations have endured in popular culture with the same emotional and philosophical weight as this line from Dead Poets Society, the acclaimed 1989 drama directed by Peter Weir. Delivered in the film’s reflective and rebellious spirit, the quote has become a lasting reminder of the influence that ideas, education and free expression can have on society.
At its core, the line speaks to the belief that language is not merely a tool for communication, but a force capable of shaping perspectives, challenging authority and inspiring change. The quote reflects the film’s broader themes of individuality, intellectual curiosity and the courage to think independently in environments that often discourage dissent.
Its relevance remains striking in the modern world. In an era defined by political division, social media activism and rapidly shifting public discourse, words continue to influence public opinion, mobilise communities and alter the course of events. From historic speeches and journalism to literature and online movements, ideas have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to inspire reform and redefine societies.
The quote also mirrors the emotional and ideological heart of Dead Poets Society. Set in the conservative Welton Academy during the 1950s, the film follows English teacher John Keating, portrayed by Robin Williams, as he encourages his students to embrace creativity, independent thought and passion. Through poetry and unconventional teaching methods, Keating urges his pupils to look beyond rigid expectations and discover their own voices.
One of the film’s other most memorable lines, “Carpe Diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary,” further reinforces its central message about self-expression and purposeful living. Together, the quotations capture the emotional depth that has allowed the film to remain culturally significant decades after its release.
Beyond cinema, the film’s themes continue to resonate with students, educators and audiences confronting questions about conformity, freedom and ambition. The idea that words can “change the world” has become particularly meaningful in professions centred on storytelling and communication, including journalism, literature and education.
Released by Touchstone Pictures, Dead Poets Society starred Robin Williams alongside Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles. The screenplay was written by Tom Schulman, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his work on the film.
More than 35 years after its release, Dead Poets Society continues to be revisited not only as a celebrated drama, but as a film whose words and ideas still carry cultural and emotional relevance.