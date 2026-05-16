Quote of the Day: Ranveer Singh on passion and perseverance — ‘Pursue it with all your might’

Success in the entertainment industry is often associated with glamour, fame and box-office numbers. But behind every major breakthrough lies years of uncertainty, rejection and persistence. Few contemporary Bollywood actors embody that trajectory as visibly as Ranveer Singh.

The actor is currently enjoying a high point in both his professional and personal life. With back-to-back commercial successes that performed strongly at the Indian box office and recent news about expanding his family with wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh has once again found himself at the centre of public attention. Yet, long before becoming one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable faces, the actor often spoke about the importance of conviction, discipline and embracing uncertainty.

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One such reflection came during a 2018 appearance at the launch event of lifestyle brand Carrera. When asked to share advice for young people navigating ambition and fear, Ranveer Singh spoke candidly about pursuing passion without being paralysed by the possibility of failure.

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The quote “Don't be fearful, whatever it is that you are passionate about. I would say pursue it, pursue it with all your might, all your heart, because you have this one life, and you have got to make the best of it. Don't fear failure, it will happen along the way, but if you persevere enough, if you are persistent enough, you will break through, and you will do it, believe in yourself.”

The statement reflects a recurring theme in conversations around entrepreneurship, creative careers and personal growth: the tension between security and fulfilment. In an economy where stability is often prioritised, especially in competitive job markets, many individuals continue with careers they may not feel emotionally connected to simply because they appear safer or more predictable.

Ranveer Singh’s message challenges that mindset. His emphasis is not merely on “following dreams” in a romanticised sense, but on fully committing to something meaningful despite uncertainty. The quote also acknowledges failure as inevitable rather than exceptional — an important distinction in cultures where setbacks are frequently viewed as permanent defeats.

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What the quote implies At its core, Ranveer Singh’s statement is about intentional living. Passion, according to his framing, is not enough on its own; it must be matched with persistence and emotional investment. The actor suggests that fear of failure often becomes the biggest obstacle preventing people from taking meaningful risks.

The logic behind this idea is psychologically compelling, but it also deserves scrutiny. Pursuing passion blindly without financial planning, support systems or realistic expectations can create instability. Many people do not have equal access to opportunities or the safety net required to take major career risks. A more grounded interpretation of the quote, therefore, may not be about abandoning practical concerns altogether, but about avoiding a life driven entirely by fear.

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Ranveer Singh’s own career trajectory illustrates this balance between ambition and relentless preparation. Before gaining widespread recognition with Band Baaja Baaraat, he reportedly spent years attending auditions and visiting film sets simply to observe performers and understand the craft more deeply. That aspect of his journey is significant because it highlights effort behind aspiration.

Persistence alone does not guarantee success, but sustained learning, adaptability and consistency often increase the odds of breaking through in highly competitive industries.

Why the quote resonates today The quote arrives at a time when conversations around career satisfaction, burnout and purpose have become increasingly mainstream. Across industries, younger professionals are reassessing traditional definitions of success. Salary and stability remain important, but so do creative fulfilment, flexibility and emotional well-being.

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In that context, Ranveer Singh’s words resonate because they speak to a broader anxiety many professionals experience: the fear of choosing incorrectly and wasting time. His emphasis on having “one life” reflects a growing cultural shift toward prioritising meaningful experiences rather than simply enduring routine dissatisfaction.

The actor’s message also aligns with a larger pattern seen among public figures who increasingly discuss vulnerability, failure and self-doubt more openly than previous generations of celebrities. Instead of presenting success as effortless, such narratives acknowledge the uncertainty involved in building a career.

About Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat and quickly established himself as one of Hindi cinema’s most versatile performers. Known for films across genres, he has built a reputation for high-energy performances and unconventional role choices. Over the years, he has also become recognised for his outspoken personality and candid interviews on ambition, creativity and self-expression.

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His quote on passion and perseverance continues to find relevance because it combines optimism with realism: failure is expected, but persistence, according to him, is what separates hesitation from eventual breakthrough.

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