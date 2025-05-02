‘Our culture is being mocked’: Amid NCERT row, R Madhavan says history books focused on Mughals than Southern kingdoms

Amid the NCERT row, Bollywood actor R Madhavan recalled how history books had more chapters on Mughals than Southern kingdoms. Calling Tamil the ‘oldest language in the world’, the actor said students don't read enough about Jainism, Buddhism, and Hinduism's “spread to China”.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an autonomous organisation established by the government to improve the quality of school education in India. The council has courted controversy over its reported decision to remove sections on Mughals and Delhi Sultanate from Class XII books.

He told News18, "I might get into trouble for saying this, but I’ll still say it. When I studied history in school, there were eight chapters on the Mughals, two on the Harappa and Mohenjo-daro civilisations, four on British rule and the freedom struggle, and just one chapter on the southern kingdoms - the Cholas, Pandyas, Pallavas, and Cheras."

“The British and the Mughals ruled us for close to 800 years, but the Chola Empire is 2,400 years old. They were pioneers of sea travel and naval power. They had spice routes that extended to Rome. Where’s that part of our history? Where’s the mention of us building temples all the way to Angkor Wat with our mighty naval forces? Jainism, Buddhism, and Hinduism spread to China. People in Korea speak half Tamil because that’s how far our language has reached. And we encapsulated all of this in just one chapter.”

He added, “Whose narrative is this? Who decided the syllabus? Tamil is the oldest language in the world, but nobody knows about it. The scientific knowledge hidden in our culture is being mocked right now.”

NCERT row explained His remarks arrived amid the ongoing NCERT row regarding the historical representation in textbooks.

The NCERT's decision to drop sections on Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate from Class XII books is said to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the 2023 National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), which focuses on integrating Indian traditions, cultural narratives, and philosophies into the country’s evolving education system.

The development evoked mixed reactions from people across India.

