R Madhavan quitting romance after Aap Jaisa Koi? Actor says ‘Maybe my last chance…’

Actor R Madhavan tapped into the romance genre after 10 years with Netflix's latest outing, Aap Jaisa Koi. Co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, he played the lead role in the romantic drama, which revolves around mature love and companionship. Talking about his return to romance, Madhavan revealed Aap Jaisa Koi might be his last film in the genre.

R Madhavan quitting romance after Aap Jaisa Koi? In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, R Madhavan shared what attracted him to the film in the first place.

The actor said he was drawn to the opportunity to portray an “age-appropriate romance.” “When I took up this story, I felt it was the right time to do a romantic role at my age. I was looking for a love story that fits the phase of life I’m in—maybe my last chance to do romance before I have to give it up completely. That’s what made me say yes,” he shared.

R Madhavan, the romance king R Madhavan rose to fame with his hit role as Maddy in the 2001 cult classic, romance-drama, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM). It was the Hindi version of the Tamil flick, Minnale, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The original also starred R Madhavan alongside Reema Sen and Abbas.

The Hindi version featured Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan.

Both films were critically and commercially successful.

Madhavan went on to star in Alaipayuthey, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel.

Aap Jaisa Koi Meanwhile, Aap Jaisa Koi is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment.

In the film, R Madhavan appears as Shrirenu Tripathi, a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor from Jamshedpur. Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose from Kolkata is seen as a spirited French instructor. Their relationship takes a turn as it gets tested by societal expectations and opposition from family members.

The film was released on Netflix on 11 July with a runtime of 115 minutes. Exploring themes related to compatibility, interpersonal equality, and differing worldviews in romantic relationships, it has opened to positive responses from critics and viewers.