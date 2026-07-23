R Madhavan tells students to not allow ‘temporary setbacks’ define future amid protest: ‘Remain vigilant against…’

Bollywood actor R Madhavan broke the silence and penned a long note to students amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protests across India. Warning students against the vested interests of others, the actor talked about his faith in the government.

R Madhavan pens note to students R Madhavan took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India's youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today. An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity. Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families, especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives.”

Calling for strict action against irregularities in the education system, the actor added, “I urge the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively. Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardize the future of our youth again."

View full Image View full Image R Madhavan on Instagram.

“I have faith that our government” Madhavan also expressed faith in the BJP government, by saying, “Having acknowledged lapses in the past regarding this incident, I have faith that our government will take the necessary corrective measures, strengthen the system, and safeguard the integrity of education for generations to come. Your talent, perseverance, and character are far greater than the shortcomings of any system. Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves, and never allow temporary setbacks to define your future.”

He also talked about people who might intend to exploit the students' protest for their own motives.

“I admire the grit and determination of those who are peacefully asking for meaningful reforms. At the same time, I would urge everyone to remain vigilant against vested interests that may attempt to hijack your cause and divert it from its true purpose,” he said.

“I respect every citizen's right to express their views peacefully and responsibly. My way is to stand firmly with our youth, support meaningful reforms, and use my voice to encourage positive change. I have always respected, supported, and prayed for the good health and wisdom of those entrusted with serving our nation, believing that together we can build a stronger and brighter future for India. Jai Hind,” he summed up.

Bollywood celebs reacts So far, several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher and more, have extended support to students who are protesting against irregularities in the education system.

Their reactions come days after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took part in the Sansad Chalo march against irregularities in the NEET exam and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.