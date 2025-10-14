Ra One director recalls film flopping despite having Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Broke me emotionally, took time to recover…’

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha gave multiple hits in the industry. But, talking about the time when his film, Ra One, did not work, he recently opened up about being emotionally broken. He also talked about having Shah Rukh Khan in the film and revealed why they did not work again.

Anubhav Sinha on Ra One flopping Sinha reflected on the mixed reactions to Ra One and shared that it took time for him to recover from it.

Ra One starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor. Arjun Rampal played the prime antagonist in the science-fiction superhero film.

Appearing on YouTube channel Ulta Chasma UC, director Anubhav Sinha said, "I meet a lot of people who now tell me they like Ra One, but at that time, the film was declared a flop. There was a lot of pain after it flopped. I made a film with Shah Rukh Khan and it was a flop and people didn’t like it at that time. That film broke me emotionally. It took time for me to recover from that.”

Anubhav Sinha on working with Shah Rukh Khan He called himself ‘fortunate’ to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

“I was very fortunate that I was able to meet Shah Rukh Khan. I value him more than a star and an actor. Even if I don’t work with him ever, but I know him as a person and that is enough for me, you learn a lot from him. He is a very passionate, compassionate person. Despite all the stardom, he has a middle-class mind. You can learn all of these things from him,” he added.

Why Anubhav Sinha and Shah Rukh Khan didn't work after Ra One? But why didn't they work together again? Sinha revealed, "Of course, I would love to work with him, but I don’t have a story for him now and he also will not have time for me now.”

Besides Ra One, Anubhav Sinha is also known for films like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad and Bheed.

