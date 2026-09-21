Subscribe

Raaka makes history: How Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Atlee’s film set a Guinness World Record with 37 performers

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has entered the Guinness World Records for capturing 37 performers simultaneously in real time. Deepika Padukone, part of the cast, recently welcomed her second daughter.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated21 Sep 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Prefer LMon Google
Atlee, Alu Arjun, and Deepika Padukone's Raaka racks up Guinness World Record.
Atlee, Alu Arjun, and Deepika Padukone's Raaka racks up Guinness World Record.
Advertisement
AI Quick Read

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has made a mark in the Guinness World Records even before reaching theatres.

Raaka's big Guinness World Records win

The ambitious project has set a record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously during a shoot in Mumbai on 15 September.

Advertisement

The achievement was officially recorded by Guinness World Records, which lists the record as being achieved by Sun TV Network Limited and director V Arunkumar, better known as Atlee, for Raaka. Allu Arjun and Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, with the film’s production house describing the achievement as a moment that takes Indian cinema “to the world stage”.

Advertisement

The record also offers a glimpse into the scale of Raaka, which is being mounted as a major visual-effects-heavy project. The film is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, with Allu Arjun in the lead and Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The official Sun Pictures website lists both actors alongside Atlee in the film’s cast and crew.

The project has been described as a science-fiction action film, with extensive motion capture and visual effects forming an important part of its production.

Also Read | Will Smith to star in Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Raaka?

Its first look, released earlier this year, showed Allu Arjun in a striking, beast-like appearance, while the makers have kept much of the story under wraps. The film is expected to release in 2027, although an official release date has not yet been announced.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone's role in the film

For Deepika Padukone, the milestone arrives at a particularly significant moment away from the film set. The actor is part of Raaka’s principal cast and had been working on the project during her pregnancy.

Reports previously indicated that she was completing portions of the first instalment before taking maternity leave.

On 19 September, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh announced the arrival of their second daughter. The couple shared the news in a joint social media post, writing, “Welcome baby girl”, nearly two years after the birth of their first daughter, Dua, in September 2024.

Advertisement

The timing adds another dimension to Deepika’s involvement in Raaka. India Today had earlier reported that she plays a pregnant woman in the film, with her character’s survival forming part of one of the story’s emotional threads. That report also said her portions were connected to the film’s ancient, Vedic-era setting.

More about the film

Raaka is Atlee’s upcoming collaboration with Allu Arjun and is being produced by Sun Pictures. The film is positioned as a large-scale science-fiction/action project, with extensive visual effects and motion-capture work.

The makers have kept the story largely under wraps, but the first look released on Allu Arjun’s birthday showed him in a radically different appearance, with a bald head, intense kohl-lined eyes, grey beard and a clawed hand. The visual has fuelled speculation that his character is connected to the film’s creature-driven world.

Advertisement

The scale of the production is also reflected in reports that Raaka is being planned as a two-part epic. India Today reported that the story will move between two worlds and timelines - one rooted in a tribal, Puranic/Vedic-era setting and another in the contemporary world. The same report said the project is being mounted on a reported budget of around 1,000 crore, although that figure has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

Advertisement

With its Guinness achievement now official, Raaka has generated another major talking point well before audiences see the finished film. The 37-performer motion-capture record underlines the technical ambition behind Atlee’s project, while Deepika’s recent return to motherhood places her participation in the film within an equally notable personal chapter.

Advertisement

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentRaaka makes history: How Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Atlee’s film set a Guinness World Record with 37 performers
Advertisement
Read Next Story