Raaka makes history: How Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Atlee’s film set a Guinness World Record with 37 performers

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has made a mark in the Guinness World Records even before reaching theatres.

Raaka's big Guinness World Records win The ambitious project has set a record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously during a shoot in Mumbai on 15 September.

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The achievement was officially recorded by Guinness World Records, which lists the record as being achieved by Sun TV Network Limited and director V Arunkumar, better known as Atlee, for Raaka. Allu Arjun and Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, with the film’s production house describing the achievement as a moment that takes Indian cinema “to the world stage”.

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The record also offers a glimpse into the scale of Raaka, which is being mounted as a major visual-effects-heavy project. The film is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, with Allu Arjun in the lead and Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The official Sun Pictures website lists both actors alongside Atlee in the film’s cast and crew.

The project has been described as a science-fiction action film, with extensive motion capture and visual effects forming an important part of its production.

Its first look, released earlier this year, showed Allu Arjun in a striking, beast-like appearance, while the makers have kept much of the story under wraps. The film is expected to release in 2027, although an official release date has not yet been announced.

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Deepika Padukone's role in the film For Deepika Padukone, the milestone arrives at a particularly significant moment away from the film set. The actor is part of Raaka’s principal cast and had been working on the project during her pregnancy.

Reports previously indicated that she was completing portions of the first instalment before taking maternity leave.

On 19 September, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh announced the arrival of their second daughter. The couple shared the news in a joint social media post, writing, “Welcome baby girl”, nearly two years after the birth of their first daughter, Dua, in September 2024.

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The timing adds another dimension to Deepika’s involvement in Raaka. India Today had earlier reported that she plays a pregnant woman in the film, with her character’s survival forming part of one of the story’s emotional threads. That report also said her portions were connected to the film’s ancient, Vedic-era setting.

More about the film Raaka is Atlee’s upcoming collaboration with Allu Arjun and is being produced by Sun Pictures. The film is positioned as a large-scale science-fiction/action project, with extensive visual effects and motion-capture work.

The makers have kept the story largely under wraps, but the first look released on Allu Arjun’s birthday showed him in a radically different appearance, with a bald head, intense kohl-lined eyes, grey beard and a clawed hand. The visual has fuelled speculation that his character is connected to the film’s creature-driven world.

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The scale of the production is also reflected in reports that Raaka is being planned as a two-part epic. India Today reported that the story will move between two worlds and timelines - one rooted in a tribal, Puranic/Vedic-era setting and another in the contemporary world. The same report said the project is being mounted on a reported budget of around ₹1,000 crore, although that figure has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

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With its Guinness achievement now official, Raaka has generated another major talking point well before audiences see the finished film. The 37-performer motion-capture record underlines the technical ambition behind Atlee’s project, while Deepika’s recent return to motherhood places her participation in the film within an equally notable personal chapter.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.