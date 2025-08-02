Raanjhanaa gets new AI-altered climax; original filmmakers, fans react to viral video

Raanjhanaa, the gut-stirring love story from 2013 starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, was re-released in select theatres on Friday, August 1, with a new AI-edited climax. This time, Dhanush's character, Kundan, gets a happy ending.

This AI-altered version has received a thunderous response at the regional box office, where the Tamil version of the movie is known as ‘Ambikapathy’. A video of this new climax, recorded by a viewer in the theatre, is going viral on social media.

This version of Raanjhanaa hit the theatres in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu, where Dhanush enjoys a tremendous fan following.

Also Read | Raanjhanaa's AI edits ignite creative integrity versus copyright debate

What does the new AI-altered climax show? According to the viral video, the new AI-altered climax shows Kundan waking up from his deathbed, unlike in the original climax.

In the AI climax, he wakes up in the hospital as his friends, played by Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, give teary smiles.

We then see the beautiful flashbacks of his childhood memories – him meeting his younger self while walking the streets of Banaras, as nostalgically shown in the original movie too.

However, in the 2013 Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L Rai, Kundan dies after participating in a rally.

Watch Raanjhanaa's AI-altered climax:

Aanand L Rai reacts The original maker of the 2013 movie, Aanand L Rai, condemned the edited version of Raanjhanaa and called it the death of creativity. He said that this edited version is “not his film”.

In a social media post, he wrote, “I had no involvement in it. Nor did the team that originally made the film. Regardless of what it claims to be, this is not the film we set out to create.”

Rai also said nobody from the movie's creative team agreed to use AI to provide a happy ending.

“Raanjhanaa was never just a film to us, it was a work crafted by human hands, shaped by human flaws and genuine emotion. What is currently being circulated is not a tribute, but a reckless hijacking that robs the piece of its intent, its context and its soul (sic),” he added.

Here's how fans reacted: Social media users weren't very pleased by the altered version of their favourite Raanjhanaa and called it the “worst trend”.

“…the before version is sooo good!! Sad ending but impactful,” a user said.

“Wtf! How could they even change the ending of the movie. It just dwells on the emotions of the movie,” one added.

“This is the start of the worst trend ever. AI is scary,” said another user.

However, fans loved the new climax and said it was “necessary”.

“This was necessary, I loved it,” said a fan.