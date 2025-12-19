Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui anchors an eerie, slow-burn thriller

‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’ is a restrained and unsettling crime thriller that expands the moral and thematic world of its predecessor. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film returns to the bleak terrain of power, privilege and rot beneath respectable surfaces. It is less interested in spectacle and more focused on the quiet violence of secrecy and complicity.

Set around a single brutal night, the film follows the murder of several members of the wealthy Bansal family. Inspector Jatil Yadav, played once again by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is assigned to the case.

What begins as a seemingly contained investigation soon unravels into something far more complex. As Yadav digs deeper, the crime exposes layers of family conflict, long-buried grievances and an ecosystem designed to shield the powerful from consequence.

Siddiqui’s Jatil Yadav remains the film’s moral centre. He is weary, observant and quietly stubborn. This is not a heroic policeman in the conventional sense. Instead, he is a man navigating pressure from superiors, manipulation from elites and his own frustration with a system that resists truth.

Siddiqui plays the role with restraint, allowing silences and small gestures to do much of the work.

Chitrangada Singh is effective as Meera Bansal, a character written with ambiguity rather than easy sympathy. She moves between vulnerability and calculation, never fully revealing her hand.

The supporting cast adds texture to the narrative. Deepti Naval’s Guru Maa brings an unsettling calm, while Rajat Kapoor as DGP Sameer Verma embodies institutional authority that values order over justice. Revathi, Sanjay Kapoor and Ila Arun all contribute grounded performances that avoid melodrama.

The film’s central strength lies in its atmosphere. Honey Trehan favours a slow-burn structure, allowing tension to build gradually. The camera lingers on corridors, faces and empty rooms, reinforcing the sense of moral decay within the Bansal household.

The cinematography is deliberately muted, using shadow and low light to reflect the secrecy at the heart of the story. The background score is sparse but effective, heightening unease rather than announcing danger.

Unlike many mainstream crime thrillers, The Bansal Murders resists clear-cut answers. The investigation is not just about identifying a killer but about understanding how wealth and influence distort accountability. The film repeatedly suggests that truth alone is not enough in a system built to protect its own. In that sense, it functions as both a whodunnit and a critique of institutional complicity.

The screenplay, however, is not without flaws. The runtime feels slightly overstretched, and certain subplots could have been tightened without losing impact. There are moments where the pacing slows more than necessary, testing patience rather than building tension. Still, these issues do not fully undermine the film’s intent or emotional weight.

Radhika Apte’s special appearance is brief but purposeful, adding another layer to the narrative without distracting from its core. Her presence feels more symbolic than functional, reinforcing the film’s broader themes rather than advancing the plot.