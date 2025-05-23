Charlie actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat dies at 53, co-star Dulquer Salmaan pens emotional note

Renowned photographer and Malayalam actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat died on May 22. He was 53. He took his last breath after a heart attack.

Who was Radhakrishnan Chakyat Radhakrishnan Chakyat was best known for his photography. He made his acting debut with Dulquer Salmaan’s film Charlie.

In the film, Radhakrishnan Chakyat played the role of Dulquer's father, David. Directed by Martin Prakkat and written by Prakkat and Unni R, the Malayalam film was released in 2015. It also starred Parvathy.

Chakyat also founded Pixel Village, a popular YouTube channel focused on photography tutorials and education.

Radhakrishnan Chakyat's death The news of Radhakrishnan Chakyat's death was first confirmed by the Pixel Village team.

The social media handle of Pixel Village shared a post which read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved mentor, friend, and inspiration, Radhakrishnan Chakyat. A guiding light in our photography journey, he not only taught us how to see the world through the lens but also how to capture its soul. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his presence. May we continue to honor his memory by carrying forward the light he so generously shared with us all.”

Internet reacts to Radhakrishnan Chakyat's death Social media is full of condolences for the loss of Radhakrishnan Chakyat.

One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Heartbroken by the passing of Radhakrishnan sir, a legend in the Indian photography space. As a photography enthusiast, I admired his charismatic, educational work on Pixel Viilage. His legacy will live on through his work, which inspired & educated so many of us.”

“Sad news. Famous photographer Radhakrishnan Chakyat is no more. His youtube channel pixel village thaught many beginners a lot about photography (sic),” added another user.

Someone also wrote, "Radhakrishnan Chakyat Sir of Pixel Village is no more. What a voice, lovely well presented educational videos for so many photographers. The photography community shall miss your presence dearly. Respect."

Dulquer Salmaan reacts to Charlie co-star's death on Instagram.