Radhikka Madan reacts to AI deepfake video sparking plastic surgery rumours: ‘Aur karlo yaar’

Bollywood actor RadhikkaMadan is among the many from Bollywood who recently faced allegations of going under the knife. Recently an AI deepfake video of the actor has surfaced online, fuelling the claims of plastic surgery. Shutting them down, Radhikkahas shared her reaction.

Radhikka Madan's viral video The viral post read: “Remember Ishani from Colors TV's hit show? Radhikka Madan looks unrecognizable now after undergoing all that cosmetic work.” “Radhikka Madan really took notes from Mouni Roy—new face, new vibe,” its caption further said, drawing comparison to Mouni Roy who is also trolled over claims of plastic surgery.

The video showed Radhikkain a significantly edited look at an event.

Internet reacts to Radhikka Madan's plastic surgery claims As the video gained netizens' attention quickly, many fell for the claims. A user wrote in the comments, “Bhtttt buri lgri h pehly pyari lgtu tii (She is not look good. She used to be lovely).” “What is happening in Bollywood,” added another about the misleading video.

Someone also shared, “Oh my god. She even lost her identity completely (sic).”

Radhikka Madan on claims of plastic surgery Amid this, RadhikkaMadan took to the comment section and mocked the fake video claims. She commented, “Bas itne hi eyebrows uper kare hai AI use karke? Aur karlo yaar..ye toh fir bhi natural lag raha hai (That's all you've managed to raise your eyebrows with AI? Do more, man... this still looks natural).”

Mouni Roy Not just Radhikka, Mouni Roy also recently addressed speculations regarding cosmetic surgeries. At Bombay Fashion Week, she was asked about the trolling over rumours of her plastic surgeries.

She replied saying that she ignores such comments. She said, "Kuch nahin (nothing). Dekhti hee nahi (I don’t read those comments. Let everyone do their jobI do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that so be it.

Talking about getting botox or fillers, RadhikkaMadan had previously told News18, "I don’t judge people who get things done because it makes them feel confident and improves their self-image, which is very important... I didn’t feel the need at that point. People used to tell me that my jaw is little tedha. Did they expect me to sit with a scale and measure it (laughs)? I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn’t see it. I didn’t buy that at that point."