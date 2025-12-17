Raftaar pauses live set at college fest, asks faculty, ‘Pata nahi kyun aap itne serious hain?’

Raftaar is known for pulling loud, high-energy crowds. That is usually a given at college festivals. But during a recent campus performance, the rapper hit pause - literally. Midway through his set, Raftaar stopped performing and addressed the crowd after noticing faculty members seated right in front of the stage, with students pushed further back.

The setup did not sit right with him. From the stage, he looked visibly disappointed, scanning the front rows before speaking up.

According to the singer, the students, who typically bring the noise and movement, were too far away to feed that momentum. The people closest to the stage were not reacting much at all. And Raftaar did not ignore the situation.

Raftaar questions faculty at college fest Speaking directly to the audience, Raftaar explained why he felt the show was not landing the way it should. “Problem yeh ho rahi hai ki energy na hum ek doosre mein transfer nahi kar pa rahe hai,” he said.

He then turned his request toward the faculty members seated up front. “Agle saal se meri faculty se request hai ki agar aapko aise baith ke pyaar se show dekhna hai toh side mein banaya kariye, taaki bacche log hamare saath enjoy kar sake (The problem is we aren’t able to transfer the energy to one another. I have a request for the faculty: if you want to sit and enjoy the show nicely, then make arrangements on one side so that the kids can enjoy it too),” he explained.

The crowd reacted immediately, with cheers and laughter breaking the tension. Raftaar did not stop there. He reminded everyone that college fests still demand the same respect for live performance as any other stage. “I know I am here performing at a college fest, but I am a pretty good artist. I am just coming from performing in Abu Dhabi. Even the foreigners are happy to see us, but pata nahi kyun aap itne serious hai (why are you so serious),” he asked.

The comment drew loud reactions, especially from students who clearly agreed with him. Videos of the moment have gone viral online.

Raftaar’s career Raftaar, who started his journey with Mafia Mundeer before building a strong solo career, has never shied away from saying what he thinks. Known for tracks like Swag Mera Desi, Dhaakad, Baby Marvake Maanegi and Morni Banke, he has built a reputation on high-voltage performances.

Beyond music, he is also a familiar face on reality shows, mentoring young artists and pushing new talent forward. That grounding in live audiences likely explains why this moment bothered him.

