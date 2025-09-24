Raghav Chadha shares witty & heartfelt post for Parineeti Chopra on 2nd wedding anniversary: ‘To the girl who...’

Politician Raghav Chadha shared a witty and heartfelt social media post for his wife, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, for their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 24.

The soon-to-be parents are enjoying their anniversary and babymoon in Paris.

Here's what Raghav Chadha posted: Raghav Chadha shared three pictures in the post, saying that “Wife refuses to let husband love anything more than her.”

In the first picture, Raghav is seen wearing a t-shirt that has “I love Pari” written on it. Parineeti is seen keeping her hands on Raghav's t-shirt, seemingly hiding something.

In the second image, Raghav spreads his hands, while Parineeti keeps her hand on the t-shirt.

However, the t-shirt is revealed only in the third image, which shows “I love Paris” written on it.

“Breaking: Wife refuses to let husband love anything more than her, even cities,” Raghav Chadha wrote.

He also said that she is the one “who makes every place feel like home”.

“Happy Anniversary to the girl who makes every place feel like home,” he said.

Both Raghav and Parineeti shared the pictures with different captions.

Parineeti jokingly wrote: “As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake.”

“Happy anniversary my Ragaii! The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can’t wait to do the rest of my life with you,” she added.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child Late in August, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced that they are going to be parents soon.

The couple shared a picture of a cake on Instagram, which read "1 1=3". The caption to their post read, “Our little universe...on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

The couple got married in 2023 in a ceremony in Udaipur.

On the work front Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the 2024 Imtiaz Ali film Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She is currently working on an upcoming Netflix show opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin, directed by Renzil D'Silva.

