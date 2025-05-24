Raghav Juyal roped in for Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan are coming together for the first time in the upcoming film, King. While makers are doing their best to keep the plot still tightly under wraps, another casting rumour is swirling on the internet. Reportedly, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla are now on board with the project.

Advertisement

Raghav Juyal joins Shah Rukh Khan's King: Report The two are said to play pivotal roles in the project.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Raghav Juyal will play a key role in King.

The report quoted a source saying, “The casting of King is done to perfection, as the makers have roped in credible and well-known actors for every single character. The entire cast has been locked after multiple rounds of discussions, and every actor is more than ecstatic to come on board the Shah Rukh Khan film."

Saurabh Shukla in King? On the other hand, Saurabh Shukla dropped a hint about joining the cast of King.

He recently posted a photo of a hamper on Instagram. The hamper came with several goodies and a white mug which read ‘KING’ on it.

Advertisement

The Jolly LLB actor added in the caption, “With @iamsrk after years & the little princess for the first time. #Actinglife."

If the Pinkvilla report is true, Saurabh has now joined the shoot for King.

“Saurabh Shukla has already started shooting for the film in Mumbai with SRK and Suhana," the source also said.

King cast It is believed that King will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan with Rani Mukerji on screen after a gap of 19 years.

A source told Pinkvilla previously, “It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s offer for King. She heard the part, and instantly agreed to come on board the film.”

“Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others, and are now all set for a reunion," it also added.

Advertisement

King is also said to star Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

The production of the film began on May 20.

King is scheduled for release in 2026.