Ragini MMS Returns actor Karishma Sharma injured after jumping from Mumbai local train ‘out of fear’

Ragini MMS Returns actor Karishma Sharma recently suffered injuries after jumping from Mumbai local train ‘out of fear.’ She is best known for portraying Aaina in Ujda Chaman, Tina in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Isha in Hum - I'm Because of Us. The Bollywood actress sustained head and back injuries in the incident.

In a post on Instagram story, the 31-year-old actress said, “Yesterday, while heading for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded, the train started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn't catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off - and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head.”

Informing fans that she is under observation for a day for her head injury, she added, “I've injured my back, my head is swollen, and I'm covered in bruises. The doctors advised did a MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn't severe. I've been in pain since yesterday, but I'm staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love - it means a lot.”

Karishma Sharma's close friend, who was with her before the accident, expressed disbelief and wrote, "I can't believe this has happened to Karishma. My friend fell from the train. She doesn't remember anything. We found her lying on the ground and brought her here immediately. Doctors are still assessing her condition. Get well soon (sic)."