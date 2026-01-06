Rahu Ketu release date OUT: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma team up for mythological comedy

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma are set to return to the big screen with a quirky new comedy titled Rahu Ketu, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 16 January 2026.

Written and directed by Vipul Vig, the film blends humour with elements drawn from Indian mythology, offering audiences a light-hearted take on fate, destiny and human folly. Backed by Zee Studios and BLive Productions, Rahu Ketu positions itself as a fantasy-comedy rooted in contemporary storytelling.

Check out the trailer here:

Set in a world inspired by folklore, the film follows the chaotic journey of two ordinary men whose impulsive choices trigger extraordinary consequences. The story introduces mythological ideas into everyday situations, using humour to explore how human flaws often invite unexpected twists of destiny.

The trailer opens with a voiceover by Piyush Mishra, who sets the mythological context of Rahu and Ketu, establishing the film’s connection to ancient lore before the narrative shifts to a present-day setting. Pulkit Samrat plays an ambitious character tempted by shortcuts, while Varun Sharma leans into situational and physical comedy, forming the comic backbone of the film.

The ensemble cast also includes Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Amit Sial and Manu Rishi Chadda, each adding distinct tones to the narrative. While Chunky Panday brings in overt humour, Amit Sial’s role appears to ground the story amid the escalating chaos.

A pivotal turn in the trailer comes with the entry of the mythological figures Rahu and Ketu, whose involvement expands the film’s comic premise into a broader reflection on cause and consequence.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh hits back at BJP remarks; Ravindra Chavan apologises

Speaking about the film, Pulkit Samrat said, “Fantasy worlds have always fascinated me, and Rahu Ketu gave me a chance to be part of a colourful, chaotic universe rooted in comedy. Seeing mythological ideas come alive in a fun and accessible way was truly exciting.”

Varun Sharma added, “The humour in Rahu Ketu is very situational and driven by human flaws. We’re not just aiming for laughs — there’s madness, chaos and a mirror held up to our own behaviour.”

Internet reacts Reacting to the trailer, a user wrote, “Too funny!! 😂😂😂 So excited for this! Can’t wait for the 16th!”

Another user wrote, “Pulkit Samrat as Ketu full entertainer mode mein.”

The third user wrote, “You brighten up the screen,” or “Your laughter is my favorite sound!”