Rahul Banerjee death: ‘Dancing in knee deep water...’, Cops reveal what happened moments before actor drowned

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away on Sunday following a mishap during a shoot. He was filming for the TV show, Bholebaba Paar Karega, at Talasari beach when the incident took place. Revealing what happened during the accident, Odisha cops revealed that no permission was granted for the shoot.

What happened during final moments of Rahul Banerjee According to SP Balasore, the incident took place around 5:30 PM on 29 March. Rahul Banerjee was filming with his co-star, Sweta Mishra, as both fell into the water.

Advertisement

News agency ANI quoted police saying, “Information was received yesterday by Talsari IIC from his counterpart in Digha about the death of a Bengali actor, whose body was in Digha Medical.”

How did Rahul Banerjee die during shoot Revealing Banerjee passed away while Mishra survived, the statement added, “Further joint verification by Talsari and Digha Police revealed that the incident occurred yesterday around 5:30 PM when Rahul Banarjee and Sweta Mishra were dancing in the water at knee level for shooting of a serial. Suddenly both of them fell into a ditch and their team immediately took them to Digha Hospital. However, the male actor could not be saved.”

An investigation into the death case is expected to begin soon, as reported by ABP Ananda earlier.

Advertisement

“The team neither gave any intimation nor obtained any permission for shooting. Talsari Police is coordinating with Digha Police for further legal action,” added the authority, reported ANI.

Reportedly, Rahul Banerjee was taken to Digha State General Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. His post-mortem will be conducted at Kanthi hospital on Monday, reported the Telegraph.

Also Read | Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passes away, drowns in sea while shooting

Priyanka Sarkar reacts Following the news of Banerjee's death, his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, broke the silence on social media. Requesting privacy, she shared a note which read, “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together.”

Advertisement

She added, “We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace.”

“Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time,” Sarkar concluded.

Who was Rahul Banerjee Rahul Banerjee was among the notable names in the Bengali film and TV industry. He rose to fame overnight with his blockbuster debut in the Bengali film, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. He met his wife Priyanka Sarkar on the sets of the film and later tied the knot. The two had filed for divorce years ago but later reconciled for their son, Shohoj.

Banerjee starred in Bengali films like Jackpot, Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay and more. He was also a part of several Bengali soaps like Geeta LLB, Horogouri Pice Hotel, Desher Maati and Tumi Ashbe Bole, among others.

Advertisement

CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote on X, "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers."