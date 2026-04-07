Rahul Banerjee's death: Bengali film and TV industry halts work from today — Why are they protesting?

Starting today, the Bengali film and television industry has come to a standstill following the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. The West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum is demanding justice for the actor, who tragically died by drowning during a shoot on Talasari beach, Odisha, on 29 March.

“Discontinuation of work is happening today,” sources close to the industry confirmed to LiveMint.

Bengali film and television industry shutdown The Forum is also calling for stronger safety and security measures on sets for actors, artists, technicians and other crew members.

View full Image View full Image West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum issues notice.

At the forefront of the protest is Rituparna Sengupta, who told LiveMint, “We are fighting for the safety and security of the actors and the technicians because Rahul's incident has been an eye-opener for us. The way the whole thing has been mishandled in this case is very shocking to us. We need a proper investigation and explanation. How has this happened? What has happened?”

She added, “He died during an active shoot. We need to know what kind of security measures are being implemented now. Till the time the producers come up with regulations, shooting will be stopped.”

Sengupta added that the Artist Forum and other film bodies are collectively seeking a memorandum from the makers in order to safeguard the interests of artists, technicians, and crew members.

“We want production teams to take things into account and not treat anything casually,” Sengupta added.

Two FIRs have been filed after Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's drowning incident. His wife, Priyanka Sarkar, has also filed an FIR in Odisha and another in Kolkata.

Also Read | Bengal film industry shuts down over actor Rahul Banerjee's death on set

Rituparna Sengupta on Rahul Banerjee's death “We lost one of the brightest of the talents. Our heads are all down,” Sengupta said.

The Forum announced an indefinite shutdown following the emergency meeting in Kolkata, attended by prominent members of the industry, including actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Sengupta, directors, producers, and others. A notice was issued to all producers and channels before the unofficial strike.

On 5 April, members of the Tollywood film and television industry held a massive protest march in Kolkata to demand justice for the actor.

Banerjee is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar and their son.

Sengupta added, “All the miscommunication, manhandling and negligence have taken a life. We have come here to entertain, not perish. Who will take that responsibility? Who will take care of the family now?"

She added, “When I met Rahul's mother, it just broke my heart. How can a mother be ok? In the morning, he was hale and hearty, but on the same night, he didn't come back home. I don't know how to grieve because he was not supposed to leave so soon.”

“All the bodies of the industry have come together to raise a voice for our safety and security. Not just the actors, but technicians, crew and others should have a safety net. Otherwise, we are just being used as a commodity. This needs to stop.”

What did Prosenjit Chatterjee say Chatterjee asserted in a statement, “We have only one demand: we want to know the absolute truth behind his accidental demise. We want to know the reality of the circumstances that led to this tragedy.”