Rahul Gandhi comes out in support of Kriti Sanon amid controversy over Rakhi ad: ‘What women wears is her choice’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday defended Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon in a rare post. Sanon is facing backlash from a section of netizens over her outfit in a Rakshabandhan advertisement.

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Kriti Sanon's ad criticism Reacting to the controversy, Rahul Gandhi shared Kriti Sanon's response and said on Instagram, "What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes --“ is her choice."

"Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom," he said, using the hashtag 'smash the patriarchy'.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon responds after Kangana Ranaut questions her Rakhi ad ‘bikini’ outfit

What did Kriti Sanon say Earlier in the day, Kriti Sanon broke her silence following a remark by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Kriti Sanon clarified via a statement, "When will we stop telling women what to wear."

"Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!... Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes," she said in a note shared on her Instagram Stories.

"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have.

"We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she added after many also objected to her tying the rakhi on a dog.

Nupur Sanon slams trolls Her sister Nupur Sanon also came out in her support, adding on Instagram, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully EVOLVE!”

Sanon further added for those trolling her sister, “I'm the one she ties the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem, why do you?”

Kangana Ranaut: “Intentionally creepy” Kangana Ranaut had criticised Kriti Sanon over her outfit in the commercial. She called it a 'bikini' and wrote on social media, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”