Rahul Gandhi says no one is watching The Kerala Story 2 as movies are being weaponized: ‘Creating divisions in society’

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah returned with the sequel, The Kerala Story 2, in February. The film received mixed reactions and failed to gain a similar reception to its prequel. Amid this, the opposition leader and member of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, pointed out that ‘nobody is really watching’ the film as they know what the state really is.

Rahul Gandhi on The Kerala Story 2 The official account of Congress posted a video of his interaction with students of Marian College in Idukki, Kerala, on X (formerly Twitter). On behalf of Rahul Gandhi, the post read, “Nobody is really watching The Kerala Story. It shows that the majority of people in this country understand what Kerala is and appreciate its traditions and culture.”

Gandhi also alleged that films and shows are being used to harm others and benefit particular groups.

“Movies, TV, and the media have been weaponised. They are being used precisely to vilify people, to alienate communities, and to create divisions in society so that certain groups can benefit while others are harmed," he said.

“Extremely dangerous for India” “I think India has increasingly started to look like that. If a person wants to make a certain type of film, say something in the media, or defend particular ideas, they are attacked and often not allowed to speak. I experience this all the time. On the other hand, certain narratives can be spread and propagated as much as people want, and nothing happens to them. This is extremely damaging for the country. And it is happening a lot. Large amounts of money are being used to drive this in India,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Manoj Tiwari's wife Recently, Surbhi Tiwari, wife of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, came out in support of The Kerala Story 2. She told ANI, “Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (People will say various things). But I just want to tell people not to sit at home and talk about it. Come to the theatres, watch the movie, then read documents and cases, and watch the news. You will understand then if it is propaganda or a mirror to society.”

“Whatever I say about the film might not do justice to it. This is not just a film, it’s a mirror to society. We all need to reflect on where we are as a society and ensure no Hindu girl goes through what the girls went through in this film,” she added.

About The Kerala Story 2 Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. A sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, the film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha.

The story of the film is set across India, depicting how three women become victims of an abusive plot after marrying outside their religion.

The film landed in legal trouble after its trailer release, pushing its initial release date. Later, it opened to receive mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

