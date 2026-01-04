Rahul Khanna says he is yet to watch Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar: ‘I’m waiting…’

Even as Dhurandhar continues its strong run at the box office and earns widespread critical praise, actor Rahul Khanna has revealed that he is yet to watch the film — despite it starring his younger brother Akshaye Khanna in a much-lauded role.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year. Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait has been widely described as one of the film’s highlights, drawing praise from both critics and audiences. Yet, Rahul has chosen to hold back from watching the film — for a personal reason.

‘I’m waiting for him to show it to me’ In an interview with Mid-Day, Rahul Khanna explained that he prefers to watch Dhurandhar with his brother rather than catching it on his own.

“I haven’t seen the movie yet. I’m waiting for him to show it to me,” Rahul said, adding with a smile that Akshaye’s screen presence never disappoints. “Anything he wears looks great, so I’m sure he looks fantastic in the film.”

Akshaye on his bond with Rahul Akshaye Khanna has earlier spoken about his relationship with Rahul, noting that their bond developed organically over the years. In a previous interview with The Times of India, the actor said their connection was never shaped by parental expectations.

“My relationship with my brother was independent of my parents. That hasn’t changed,” Akshaye had said. “As your immediate family gets smaller, you tend to hold on more closely to what remains.”

Box office momentum continues Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office despite a gradual slowdown in collections. On its fifth Saturday, the film earned ₹12.60 crore domestically, taking its India nett total to ₹806.80 crore. Globally, the film has already crossed the lifetime collections of Jawan and Pathaan, and is now inching towards the ₹1,200 crore mark.

Trade analysts say the film could soon challenge KGF: Chapter 2’s global haul of ₹1,215 crore and potentially join the elite club of top-grossing Indian films that includes Dangal and Baahubali 2.

On its 31st day in cinemas — the fifth Sunday of its run — Dhurandhar posted an estimated ₹10.07 crore at the domestic box office. This came after collections of ₹8.75 crore on Friday (Day 29) and a stronger showing of ₹11.75 crore on Saturday (Day 30).

The film’s fourth-week earnings stood at ₹106.5 crore, pointing to sustained audience interest even five weeks after release. With this, Dhurandhar’s India nett collection at the end of 30 days was around ₹759.50 crore, while gross collections in the country touched approximately ₹911.25 crore. Early trade estimates peg the film’s worldwide gross at about ₹1,186.25 crore, underlining its exceptional theatrical run at a time when most releases see sharp declines after the first month.

