Raid 2 advance booking: Ajay Devgn’s film off to promising start with over 12k tickets sold, set for ₹1 crore+ opening

Raid 2 advance booking: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's upcoming release Raid 2 is all set to bring back his onscreen avatar as Patnaik, an upright income tax officer. Advance bookings for the film have now begun. With strong ticket sales, Raid 2 seems to be gearing up for a fierce clash against Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2.

Raid 2 advance booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raid 2 has so far 12182 tickets for 2256 in all formats across India. The film has collected ₹42.12 lakh from the ticket sales.

Furthermore, considering block seats, the film will have an opening with ₹1.08 crore gross earnings.

Regions like Maharashtra and Delhi NCR region top the list with maximum revenue from first-day advance booking. Following closely on the list is Madhya Pradesh, followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

City-wise, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune have the highest number of screenings for Raid 2.

Raid 2: Plot, release date, cast Raid 2 will be released on 1 May 2025.

The film this time has Riteish Deshmukh as the prime antagonist.

Previously, the makers had dropped a teaser of Raid 2, introducing Riteish Deshmukh's character, Dadabhai, a political figure with power, money and people.

The clip promised action-packed fight sequences and drama as Patnaik and Dadabhai clash in the fresh plot.

The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial among others.

Tamannaah Bhatia will have a special dance number in the film.

Raid 2 is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, under the banner of Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and Panorama Studios.

The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Raj Kumar Gupta on delay in Raid 2 release Talking about Raid 2, Ravi revealed his experience working on the sequel to his hit film.

“I agree we took a long time to come up with a sequel but it was important to create a good story and we worked really hard on it. Audience perception of sequels can vary. Some will also draw comparisons between the first part and second but it's part and parcel of expanding a franchise,” he told ANI.