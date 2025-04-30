Raid 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn movie earns ₹6 crore even before release date

Raid 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn's most awaited movie, Raid 2, will hit the big screen on Thursday, May 1. Let's have a look at the impressive advance booking numbers for Ajay Devgn's movie.

Pointing to a promising performance at the box office, Raid 2 advance bookings for Day 1 reveal that the action thriller directed by Raj Kumar Gupta garnered a massive ₹3.06 crore gross from nearly 9,000 shows, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk report at 3 PM.

The state of Maharashtra recorded the highest earnings, ₹1.58 crore gross from 1,721 shows. Delhi registered the second highest - ₹93.19 lakh gross - collections from blocked seats advance booking, while Gujarat recorded ₹51.71 lakh earnings from blocked seats.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu topped the list in term s of occupancy, with 23% occupancy. It was followed by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which recorded 16% occupancy. Considering the number of blocked seats, Raid 2 is estimated to earn nearly ₹6 crore.

Alongside lead actor Ajay Devgn, the action-packed thriller features Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles.

Raid box office collection Raid, the 2018 movie also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, was reportedly made at ₹40 crore. It went on to mint ₹132.14 crore gross in India and ₹22.05 crore from the overseas market.

The worldwide box office collection of the 2018 movie stood at ₹154.19 crore, making it a superhit movie that year.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming movies Ajay Devgn, considered one of the most bankable Bollywood stars, has several upcoming movies lined up. Two sequels, Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, will be released in 2025.

He has also been working on Dhamaal 4, which will be released in 2026. The horror film Maa, which also stars Kajol, will likely be released in 2025.