Ajay Devgn's highly-anticipated film, Raid 2, will release on May 1. Advance bookings show impressive earnings of 3.06 crore from nearly 9,000 shows, with Maharashtra leading at 1.53 crore. The film is expected to earn over 5.7 crore on its opening day.

Fareha Naaz, Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated30 Apr 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Raid 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn movie earns ₹6 crore even before release date(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Raid 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn's most awaited movie, Raid 2, will hit the big screen on Thursday, May 1. Let's have a look at the impressive advance booking numbers for Ajay Devgn's movie.

Pointing to a promising performance at the box office, Raid 2 advance bookings for Day 1 reveal that the action thriller directed by Raj Kumar Gupta garnered a massive 3.06 crore gross from nearly 9,000 shows, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk report at 3 PM.

The state of Maharashtra recorded the highest earnings, 1.58 crore gross from 1,721 shows. Delhi registered the second highest - 93.19 lakh gross - collections from blocked seats advance booking, while Gujarat recorded 51.71 lakh earnings from blocked seats.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu topped the list in term s of occupancy, with 23% occupancy. It was followed by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which recorded 16% occupancy. Considering the number of blocked seats, Raid 2 is estimated to earn nearly 6 crore.

Alongside lead actor Ajay Devgn, the action-packed thriller features Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles.

Raid box office collection

Raid, the 2018 movie also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, was reportedly made at 40 crore. It went on to mint 132.14 crore gross in India and 22.05 crore from the overseas market.

The worldwide box office collection of the 2018 movie stood at 154.19 crore, making it a superhit movie that year.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming movies

Ajay Devgn, considered one of the most bankable Bollywood stars, has several upcoming movies lined up. Two sequels, Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, will be released in 2025.

He has also been working on Dhamaal 4, which will be released in 2026. The horror film Maa, which also stars Kajol, will likely be released in 2025.

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 03:25 PM IST
