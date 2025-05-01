Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's film beats Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 on opening day, mints THIS amount

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 was released on May 1 with a promising start at the box office. The film is clashing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 mainly, while Sunny Deol's Jaat and Sanjay Dutt's Bhootnii will have little to no effect on Raid 2.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 According to early estimates of film tracker Sacnilk, Raid 2 minted ₹18.25 crore on day 1. It saw an overall 31.81% occupancy on Thursday.

Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 On the other hand, Kesari Chapter 2 raked in its lowest earnings of all time. It minted ₹1.80 crore on Thursday.

Bhootnii opening day Besides Raid 2, Thursday also marked the release of Sanjay Dutt's horror comedy, Bhootnii. The film earned only ₹65 lakh as per the early estimates.

With so many new releases at the ticket window, Sunny Deol's film Jaat which once dominated the theatres due to the absence of big release, now has nearly died at the box office. On day 22, the film made a business of ₹20 lakh in all languages across India.

Raid 2 Raid 2 which brings back Ajay Devgn as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The trailer for the thriller was released earlier this month. This time, Riteish Deshmukh is also a part of the sequel as a "corrupt politician".

Raid was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.

The sequel stars Vaani Kapoor.

Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Raid 2 review Reviewing the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X, formerly Twitter, “#OneWordReview… #Raid2: GRIPPING.”

“Sharp. Edgy. Engaging... Solid second half, powerhouse performances [#AjayDevgn, #RiteishDeshmukh], thunderous dialogue are major highlights... First half works in parts... Overall, lives up to expectations. #Raid2Review Plusses… Director #RajkumarGupta handles the dramatic tension with finesse – the confrontational scenes, in particular, are superb. The second half is the film's biggest strength: tight, tense, and captivating. #AjayDevgn is in top form – understated, intense, and commanding... When it comes to intensity, he is notches above most contemporaries. #RiteishDeshmukh is a revelation, he is outstanding... A restrained, menacing act that demands attention... His silences speak, his eyes do the talking. #AmitSial, appearing in the latter half, is excellent – his presence adds weight to the narrative. The dialogues are clapWorthy, especially during confrontations – these scenes form the soul of the film... The background score elevates the impact (sic),” he added.

