Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's movie gets solid opening, numbers to improve over weekend

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's movie Raid 2, released on May 1, was off to a solid start at the Indian box office despite its clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raid 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 movie, “exceeded expectations” of its release-day earnings, thanks to the partial holiday due to Maharashtra Day and Labour Day.

“The trade was anticipating a little lower opening day, which still would have been a very good start, but here, the film showed what a sequel can do,” said Sacnilk.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 According to Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned ₹18.25 on its opening day, May 1, with an overall occupancy of 34.36 per cent.

The movie performed best in Maharashtra, which has been a strong market for Ajay Devgn over the years, followed by Gujarat, Delhi, and West Bengal.

Despite mixed reviews, leaning towards the positive side, the industry tracker said Raid 2 will likely witness a dip in its earnings on Friday, May 2.

However, the Ajay Devgn movie is expected to recover with a “solid jump” on Saturday and Sunday. Raid 2's weekend earnings are likely to be in the range of ₹65-75 crore net, said Sacnilk.

About Raid 2 Raid 2 follows the return of determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), who has now conducted 74 raids and has been transferred for the same time as he continues fighting corruption.

Like the previous film, the sequel is also based on the income tax raid, but this time, it is different.

Promising a thrilling ride with higher stakes than in the first instalment, Raid 2 sees Patnaik clash with a powerful political personality, Dadabhai (Riteish Deshmukh).

