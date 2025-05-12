Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn's movie witnesses bumper weekend; total earnings cross ₹120 crore

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn's movie, released on May 1, witnessed a massive jump in its earnings during its second weekend in the cinemas. The total collection of Raid 2 has now crossed ₹120 crore at the Indian box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Saturday, May 10, Raid 2 piqued the interest of cine-goers as it saw a 65 per cent increase in its earnings. The movie also witnessed another 42.42 per cent hike in earnings on Sunday.

The weekend proved to be a bumper one, especially after the sequel of the 2018 Raid had a few hiccups during its first week and a clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, Suriya's Retro and Nani's HIT 3.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 According to Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned ₹11.75 crore on Sunday, Day 11. On Saturday, the movie's earnings showed a “remarkable jump” as it minted ₹8.25 crore on its 10th day in the theatres.

The movie was seeing a largely downward trend before its second weekend.

So far, the second week of the movie has been wonderful, and with a holiday on Monday, the numbers are likely to remain steady for at least one more day before the workweek begins.

Raid 2 had earned ₹95.75 crore in its 8-day extended week in the theatres.

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day Raj Kumar Gupta directorial movie did a business of ₹148.2 crore gross at the worldwide box office within 11 days by amassing ₹18.5 crore from the overseas market, Sacnilk reported.

Raid 2's India gross stood at ₹129.7 crore.

About Raid 2 Raid 2 follows the return of determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), who has now conducted 74 raids and has been transferred for the same time as he continues fighting corruption.

Like the previous film, the sequel is also based on the income tax raid, but this time, it is different.

Promising a thrilling ride with higher stakes than in the first instalment, Raid 2 sees Patnaik clash with a powerful political personality, Dadabhai (Riteish Deshmukh).