Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's film sees dip after big opening day, earns THIS amount

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's latest film Raid 2 released on Thursday with better business than its main opponent, Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar. However, on day 2, Raid 2 saw a decline in its earnings.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned ₹6.23 crore from its morning, afternoon and evening shows across India. With day 2 earnings so far, the total business made by the film is ₹ 25.48 crore.

However, the final figures will be disclosed after the night shows.

Raid 2 had an overall 17.25% occupancy on Friday. Raid 2 has received more screenings than Kesari 2 and Sanjay Dutt's latest release Bhootnii.

On Day 1, Raid 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 19.25 crore. On the same day, Worldwide Collection was ₹ 25.75, while its Overseas Collection was ₹ 3 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 22.75 on opening day.

Expert on Raid 2 box office performance Talking about the business of Raid 2, Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “'RAID 2' OPENS BIGGER THAN 'SHAITAAN', 'DRISHYAM 2', 'TANHAJI'... #Raid2 takes a thunderous start on its opening day, aided by the partial holiday... Besides the holiday factor, the franchise power also played a key role in attracting footfalls. #Raid2 has opened better than three major #AjayDevgn releases #Shaitaan [ ₹ 15.21 cr; #MahaShivratri] #Drishyam2 [ ₹ 15.38 cr] #Tanhaji [ ₹ 15.10 cr]”

“That’s not all – #Raid, the first installment [released in 2018], had collected ₹ 10.04 cr on Day 1… #Raid2 has registered a remarkable 96.31% growth over its first part, which is truly phenomenal. All eyes are now on Friday [Day 2], a regular working day... Typically, a dip is expected post-holiday... Let's see how #Raid2 holds up. #Raid2 [Week 1] Thu ₹ 19.71 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice,” he added.

Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

It also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid which featured Ajay Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was directed by Gupta as well.

Raid 2 review The Live Mint review of the film reads: “The Raid films—set in 1981 and 1989—are almost comforting in their idea of corruption: wads of cash stuffed in mattresses, gold bars stashed in false ceilings, politicians using charitable foundations to hide their black money. It’s an old-fashioned conception of a scam, unchallenging to today's viewer. Will Amay be back for another instalment, fighting corporate crime and uncovering a massive political conspiracy? It might make for a more pointed film, but I hope not.”