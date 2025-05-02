Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's film sees dip after big opening day, earns THIS amount

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's latest film Raid 2 released on Thursday with better business than its main opponent, Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar. However, on day 2, Raid 2 saw a decline in its earnings.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned ₹6.23 crore from its morning, afternoon and evening shows across India. With day 2 earnings so far, the total business made by the film is ₹ 25.48 crore.
However, the final figures will be disclosed after the night shows.
Raid 2 had an overall 17.25% occupancy on Friday. Raid 2 has received more screenings than Kesari 2 and Sanjay Dutt's latest release Bhootnii.
On Day 1, Raid 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 19.25 crore. On the same day, Worldwide Collection was ₹ 25.75, while its Overseas Collection was ₹ 3 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 22.75 on opening day.
Talking about the business of Raid 2, Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “'RAID 2' OPENS BIGGER THAN 'SHAITAAN', 'DRISHYAM 2', 'TANHAJI'... #Raid2 takes a thunderous start on its opening day, aided by the partial holiday... Besides the holiday factor, the franchise power also played a key role in attracting footfalls. #Raid2 has opened better than three major #AjayDevgn releases #Shaitaan [ ₹ 15.21 cr; #MahaShivratri] #Drishyam2 [ ₹ 15.38 cr] #Tanhaji [ ₹ 15.10 cr]”
“That’s not all – #Raid, the first installment [released in 2018], had collected ₹ 10.04 cr on Day 1… #Raid2 has registered a remarkable 96.31% growth over its first part, which is truly phenomenal. All eyes are now on Friday [Day 2], a regular working day... Typically, a dip is expected post-holiday... Let's see how #Raid2 holds up. #Raid2 [Week 1] Thu ₹ 19.71 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice,” he added.
Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.
It also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor.
The film is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid which featured Ajay Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was directed by Gupta as well.
The Live Mint review of the film reads: “The Raid films—set in 1981 and 1989—are almost comforting in their idea of corruption: wads of cash stuffed in mattresses, gold bars stashed in false ceilings, politicians using charitable foundations to hide their black money. It’s an old-fashioned conception of a scam, unchallenging to today's viewer. Will Amay be back for another instalment, fighting corporate crime and uncovering a massive political conspiracy? It might make for a more pointed film, but I hope not.”