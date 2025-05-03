Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's movie earnings drop nearly 39% after solid opening, mints THIS amount

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 performed well at the Indian box office on the opening day despite its clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. However, the film's earnings dipped on the second day of release.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 The film earned ₹11.75 crore on May 2, 2025, the second day of release, which is a 38.96% drop from its opening day, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 1, Raid 2 minted ₹19. 25 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹31 crore.

Following the opening day numbers, Sacnilk stated that Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 movie, “exceeded expectations” of its release-day earnings due to the partial holiday on Maharashtra Day and Labour Day.

“The trade was anticipating a little lower opening day, which still would have been a very good start, but here, the film showed what a sequel can do,” Sacnilk said.

Raid 2 – Cast Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial.

Raid 2 – Plot The movie marks the return of determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn). He has conducted 74 raids and has been transferred for the same time as he continues fighting corruption. The movie is based income tax raid where Patnaik will clash with a powerful politician, Dadabhai (Riteish Deshmukh).

Raid 2 box office performance review Speaking about the Raid 2 box office numbers on the opening day, Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “'RAID 2' OPENS BIGGER THAN 'SHAITAAN', 'DRISHYAM 2', 'TANHAJI'... #Raid2 takes a thunderous start on its opening day, aided by the partial holiday... Besides the holiday factor, the franchise power also played a key role in attracting footfalls. #Raid2 has opened better than three major #AjayDevgn releases #Shaitaan [ ₹ 15.21 cr; #MahaShivratri] #Drishyam2 [ ₹ 15.38 cr] #Tanhaji [ ₹ 15.10 cr](sic)"