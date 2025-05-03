Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's movie earnings drop nearly 39% after solid opening, mints THIS amount

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 earned 11.75 crore on its second day, marking a 38.96% drop from its opening day collection of 19.25 crore. The total collection now stands at 31 crore despite strong initial performance.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published3 May 2025, 08:15 AM IST
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 sees a significant drop in earnings on Friday.
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 sees a significant drop in earnings on Friday.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 performed well at the Indian box office on the opening day despite its clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. However, the film's earnings dipped on the second day of release.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

The film earned 11.75 crore on May 2, 2025, the second day of release, which is a 38.96% drop from its opening day, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 1, Raid 2 minted 19. 25 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at 31 crore.

Following the opening day numbers, Sacnilk stated that Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 movie, “exceeded expectations” of its release-day earnings due to the partial holiday on Maharashtra Day and Labour Day.

“The trade was anticipating a little lower opening day, which still would have been a very good start, but here, the film showed what a sequel can do,” Sacnilk said.

 

Also Read | Raid 2 BO Day 1: Ajay Devgn's movie gets solid opening, numbers to improve

Raid 2 – Cast

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial.

Raid 2 – Plot

The movie marks the return of determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn). He has conducted 74 raids and has been transferred for the same time as he continues fighting corruption. The movie is based income tax raid where Patnaik will clash with a powerful politician, Dadabhai (Riteish Deshmukh).

 

Also Read | Raid 2 Twitter review: Ajay Devgn's movie gets mixed reactions from fans

Raid 2 box office performance review

Speaking about the Raid 2 box office numbers on the opening day, Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “'RAID 2' OPENS BIGGER THAN 'SHAITAAN', 'DRISHYAM 2', 'TANHAJI'... #Raid2 takes a thunderous start on its opening day, aided by the partial holiday... Besides the holiday factor, the franchise power also played a key role in attracting footfalls. #Raid2 has opened better than three major #AjayDevgn releases #Shaitaan [ 15.21 cr; #MahaShivratri] #Drishyam2 [ 15.38 cr] #Tanhaji [ 15.10 cr](sic)"

 

Also Read | Raid 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh lock horns in thrilling sequel

He further added, “That’s not all – #Raid, the first installment [released in 2018], had collected 10.04 cr on Day 1… #Raid2 has registered a remarkable 96.31% growth over its first part, which is truly phenomenal. All eyes are now on Friday [Day 2], a regular working day... Typically, a dip is expected post-holiday... Let's see how #Raid2 holds up.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentRaid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's movie earnings drop nearly 39% after solid opening, mints THIS amount
MoreLess
First Published:3 May 2025, 08:15 AM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.