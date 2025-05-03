Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn starrer inches closer to ₹40 cr mark in 3 days; mints THIS amount

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 performed well at the Indian box office on the opening day despite its clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. The movie has now inched closer to the ₹40 crore mark, and has also surpassed Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama.

Raid 2 has earned ₹37.65 crore India net as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Raid 2 Box Office collection Day 3 Raj Kumar Gupta's sequel to the 2018 movie Raid has earned ₹6.4 crore on Saturday, May 3 (Day 3), as of 6:20 pm, shows data collated by Sacnilk.

Although Saturday's single digit earning is very low, given the movie's performance over the previous days when it reported double digit collection, the Raid 2 Box Office figures might see an increase over the weekend.

Here's how much Raid 2 had earned on the opening day and the second day:

Day 1 [1st Thursday]- ₹19.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday]- ₹12 Cr

Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Akshaye Kumar's courtroom drama Kesari 2 had minted ₹29.5 crore within three days of its theatrical release. Raid 2, evidently had the viewers' preference, clocking in ₹37.65 crore within three days of its release.

Raid 2 plot Raid 2 marks the comeback of Ajay Devgn as the relentless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who’s carried out 74 raids and faced just as many transfers for his unyielding fight against corruption. This time, he takes on a high-stakes income tax investigation that pits him against a powerful political figure, Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Raid 2 cast Apart from Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial in key roles.

